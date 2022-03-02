Hospital staff at the Peter Lougheed Centre in Calgary wait to screen essential visitors as part of COVID-19 precautions on April 9, 2020.Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Alberta’s health minister says the government will spend $300 million over the next three years to add more intensive care beds in hospitals.

Jason Copping says $100 million of that will be spent this year to create 50 permanent ICU beds across the province.

Copping says the COVID-19 crisis, which overwhelmed intensive care units, highlighted the need to add more beds quickly.

Details of when and where the beds will be set up are being worked out under the direction of Alberta Health Services.

Alberta had 173 intensive care beds pre-pandemic, but had to drastically ramp up critical care spaces to meet surging demand as multiple waves of COVID-19 hit.

The lion’s share of the money is to go toward hiring staff for the beds and for planning how to redeploy health workers when ICU demand is slow.

