 Skip to main content
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track on the Olympic Games
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track onthe Olympics Games
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Canada

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Alberta’s NDP repeats calls for inquiry following report on province’s first wave response

Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Alberta’s Opposition is repeating its call for a public inquiry following the release of an independent report into the United Conservative government’s handling of the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

NDP deputy leader Sarah Hoffman told a news conference on Saturday the inquiry would ideally be headed by a retired judge and should follow the model used by the Walkerton inquiry, which probed an E. coli outbreak in 2000 that killed seven and sickened 2,300 in the Ontario town.

Hoffman says the 126-page KPMG report on Alberta’s response during the first wave of the pandemic has been in the government’s hands since March, but it didn’t release it until late Friday afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

The review looked into the government’s response to acute and continuing care, the economic consequences of the pandemic, messaging on COVID-19, the government’s decision-making process and procurement of personal protective equipment.

It made several recommendations, including that the province work collaboratively with other stakeholders, such as municipalities.

Hoffman noted it also warned about the effects that outbreaks would have on staffing, but a spokesman for Health Minister Tyler Shandro says Alberta has already made significant progress on one of the recommendations by filling more than 1,000 vacancies for registered nurses in the past year.

“The report shows Alberta was on the right track and on par with other provinces dealing with the early stages of an unprecedented global pandemic,” Brett Boyden said in an e-mailed statement, noting the report was “a snapshot in time” of the government’s response to the first wave.

“We want to thank KPMG for their work on this report, which will help inform Alberta’s approach to widespread emergencies in the future.”

Hoffman earlier this week also called for an inquiry, saying part of the reason one was necessary was Shandro hadn’t released the review of the first wave response.

Shandro responded on Twitter that it would be released later in the week.

Story continues below advertisement

The NDP on Friday also called on the province to release internal modelling that the government says supports its decision to eliminate its public health measures.

Premier Jason Kenney’s government has decided to end testing, contact tracing and mandatory isolation requirements.

“The KPMG report is damaging. It provides very real evidence and recommendations that the government ignored entirely. And it only covers the first wave,” Hoffman told reporters.

“Albertans don’t trust this premier and they don’t trust this health minister.”

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, has said the modelling suggests cases will rise for a month but will have a limited impact on the province’s acute care system.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies