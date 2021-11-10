A recall has been ordered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency for AlBurj brand tahina and halawa due to possible Salmonella contamination.

The affected products include AlBurj tahina sold in 800g and 18kg packages, original AlBurj halawa in 800g packages and AlBurj halawa pistachio extra, also in 800g packages.

The tahina and halawa were sold throughout Alberta.

No illnesses linked to the products have been reported.

Consumers are advised to either throw the products out or return them to the place of purchase.

Symptoms of Salmonella poisoning can include fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps, diarrhea and in rare cases severe arthritis.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.