Alice Munro, Canadian author who won Nobel Prize for Literature, dies at 92

Writer Alice Munro, winner of the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2013 and the Man Booker International Prize in 2009, has died.

Ms. Munro could pack more insight, nuance and suspense into a few pages than most writers could cram into a novel. She was 92 and had been suffering from dementia for at least a dozen years. She died Monday night at her care home in Ontario. Her death was confirmed by her family. Funeral arrangements are pending.

Alice Munro, master of short stories, wove intense tales of human drama from small-town life

Ms. Munro was born Alice Laidlaw in Wingham, Ont., on July 10, 1931, the eldest child of Robert and Alice Laidlaw, a farming family in the cash-strapped Depression era. She began writing short stories as a teenager and attended the University of Western Ontario on scholarship. That’s where she met her first husband, bookseller Jim Munro, with whom she had four daughters, one of whom died shortly after birth.

After Alice and Jim Munro divorced in 1972, she married Gerald Fremlin, a cartographer and geographer whom she had also met during her university days. Both Mr. Fremlin and Mr. Munro predeceased her. Her daughters, Sheila, Jenny and Andrea and their families survive her.

As a young wife and mother, Ms. Munro stole moments, while the laundry swirled in the washing machine or the potatoes boiled on the stove, to write about life in rural Ontario, an area often dubbed “souwesto.” This landscape was the life blood of her imagination. It “intoxicated” her, she once said. “I am at home with the brick houses, the falling down barns, the trailer parks, burdensome old churches, Wal-Mart and Canadian Tire. I speak the language.”

She also spoke the intimate and often fractious language of mother-daughter relationships beginning with Lives of Girls and Women, her first collection of short stories. It won the Governor General’s Literary Award for English language fiction, the first of three Governor General Awards and two Giller Prizes she would receive over the course of 14 bestselling collections.

“Alice had a genuine gift for intimacy and friendship, especially because of her enthralling conversational skills,” her friend and novelist Jane Urquhart said in an interview. “She was so intensely interested in her fellow human beings. Understanding them was her life’s work.”

Ms. Munro won the Nobel in 2013 as a “master of the contemporary short story,” the first Canadian to receive the prize.

Professor David Staines, the former general editor of the New Canadian Library, knew her for more than forty years as a friend and colleague. “She was one of the great writers of the short story form in the world today,” he said, adding he had invited her to be on the jury of the inaugural Giller Prize, an award she would subsequently win twice during her lengthy career.

“In her life, she evidenced the beauty of the word,” he said in an interview. Asked how she compared to other short story icons, such as Anton Chekhov and William Trevor, he said, “she will outlast her times, as they did theirs.”

As Ms. Munro aged, so did her perspective on life and love in stories that became increasingly sophisticated but always accessible to her legions of fans, who read and read her fiction for insights into their own lives and loves.