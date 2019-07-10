All 46 people hospitalized after carbon monoxide leak in Winnipeg have been discharged

Open this photo in gallery The gas leak was detected Tuesday morning in the boiler room of a Super 8 hotel near the western edge of Winnipeg and prompted an evacuation. JOHN WOODS/The Canadian Press

All 46 people who were taken to hospital after a carbon monoxide leak at a Winnipeg hotel have been discharged.

Cory Kolt, a spokesperson for the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority, says none of the people taken to four area hospitals yesterday required admission.

Health and fire department officials are slated to provide an update at a news conference this afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

The gas leak was detected Tuesday morning in the boiler room of a Super 8 hotel near the western edge of Winnipeg and prompted an evacuation.

Manitoba Hydro shut off gas lines and ventilated the three-story building.

The hotel’s owner, Justin Schinkel, said the Super 8 recently passed a fire inspection and has never had a carbon monoxide leak before.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.