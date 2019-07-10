 Skip to main content

Canada All 46 people hospitalized after carbon monoxide leak in Winnipeg have been discharged

WINNIPEG
The Canadian Press
The gas leak was detected Tuesday morning in the boiler room of a Super 8 hotel near the western edge of Winnipeg and prompted an evacuation.

All 46 people who were taken to hospital after a carbon monoxide leak at a Winnipeg hotel have been discharged.

Cory Kolt, a spokesperson for the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority, says none of the people taken to four area hospitals yesterday required admission.

Health and fire department officials are slated to provide an update at a news conference this afternoon.

Manitoba Hydro shut off gas lines and ventilated the three-story building.

The hotel’s owner, Justin Schinkel, said the Super 8 recently passed a fire inspection and has never had a carbon monoxide leak before.

