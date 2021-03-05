All eligible Manitobans may get a COVID-19 vaccine dose this spring, government says

Open this photo in gallery A COVID-19 vaccine is administered in Winnipeg, on March 1, 2021. Kevin King/The Canadian Press

The Manitoba government says it should be able to get a first dose of COVID-19 vaccines to all eligible people in the province this spring – months ahead of the original prediction.

Officials say it is because the province has changed strategies and is delaying second doses in order to get more first doses done more quickly.

Johanu Botha, a member of the provincial vaccine task force, says much depends on the flow of vaccine supplies from the federal government.

He says all first doses should be done some time between mid-May and the end of June.

Recent studies have shown that first doses are more effective than originally believed, and many provinces have decided to delay second doses as a result.

Premiers say federal COVID-19 vaccine procurement delays have left them no choice but to stretch out the time between doses. British Columbia announced Monday it would allow up to four months between doses. Several other provinces followed suit after a national panel of vaccine experts recommended such an extension would be appropriate if supplies are limited. The Canadian Press

