All Nova Scotians could get one shot of COVID-19 vaccine by end of June, Premier Iain Rankin says

Open this photo in gallery A COVID-19 vaccine shot is prepared in Halifax, on Feb. 22, 2021. Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

Premier Iain Rankin says Nova Scotia should have enough COVID-19 vaccine to give all residents at least one shot by the end of June.

Rankin told reporters today following his first cabinet meeting as premier that his estimate is based on new federal government guidelines about increasing the interval between first and second doses of vaccine.

He says he will likely have more details about the province’s plan at Friday’s COVID-19 briefing.

The province is to get 13,000 doses of the newly approved Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine next week, which will complement Nova Scotia’s supply of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

Health officials are also announcing that restrictions on restaurant operating hours and sporting events will be lifted in Halifax and its surrounding regions on Friday morning.

Nova Scotia is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 today, all in the Halifax area.

Two involve contacts of previously reported cases and the third is under investigation. The province has 29 active reported cases of the disease.

Residents of long-term care homes in the Halifax area are still limited to receiving visits from two designated caregivers. Officials say the restrictions for long-term care residents will remain in place in the region until March 27.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says more Canadians will get vaccinated sooner now that a third vaccine has been approved in Canada and more doses of it have been secured. Health Canada's chief medical adviser Dr. Supriya Sharma says the AstraZeneca vaccine and all the others Health Canada has approved are safe and effective against COVID-19. The Canadian Press

