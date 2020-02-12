All Ontario schools to close Feb. 21 in first joint, provincewide strike

Open this photo in gallery Teachers picket in downtown Toronto, on Feb. 6, 2020. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

All Ontario schools will be closed on Feb. 21 as the province’s four main teacher unions stage the first ever provincewide strike amid stalled contract talks with Doug Ford’s government.

The joint provincewide legal strike will be held by the four main education unions – the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO), the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF), the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association (OECTA) and the Association des enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontariens (AEFO).

That means 200,000 teachers and education workers will be off the job next Friday and thousands of families will be left scrambling to make child care arrangements.

“This unified action is meant to send a strong signal to the Ford government that teachers and education workers will not stand quietly by while it attempts to use the central bargaining process to rubber-stamp its agenda of destructive cuts and privatization,” ETFO said in a memo to its members on Wednesday.

The announcement on Wednesday of the joint provincewide strike came as Education Minister Stephen Lecce was scheduled to speak to an audience at the Canadian Club in Toronto about the changes his government is making to public education. All four union presidents were in the audience. Outside the Fairmont Royal York Hotel where Mr. Lecce spoke, hundreds of teachers and education workers were picketing.

The joint legal strike next Friday is the first in the history of education unions in Ontario. Previously in 1997, when education workers walked off the job under Premier Mike Harris, it was a political protest against changes to the education system.

All four unions are involved in some type of job action, from work-to-rule to one-day walkouts, for the first time in more than 20 years, as tensions between them and the provincial government continue to rise.

For ETFO, in particular, renewed talks recently broke down, and the union escalated its job action. That means public elementary schools are closed twice a week – a weekly provincewide strike, accompanied by rotating strikes that hit every public board on a certain day. ETFO is the largest education union in the country, with 83,000 members.

At issue for the various education unions are class-size increases in high school, mandatory online courses for high-school students, funding for special education supports, benefits and a hiring regulation that gives supply teachers with more seniority an edge in getting hired for long-term occasional and permanent teaching positions, and protecting the full-day kindergarten program and staffing.

Mr. Lecce has also maintained that the main issue in negotiations has been wages, with the union asking for a 2-per-cent increase in the face of the government’s wage-cap legislation, meant to limit public-sector pay increases to 1 per cent.

Union leaders, however, have argued that their members are simply asking for cost-of-living increases in line with inflation.

