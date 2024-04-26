All The Globe and Mail’s finalists for the 2023 National Newspaper Awards

Open this photo in gallery: Sketch after The Tangled Garden, n.d., oil on paperboard. This is one of 10 oil sketches, purported to be by J.E.H. MacDonald, but now confirmed to be someone else’s work.Rachel Topham/Vancouver Art Gallery

Marsha Lederman

NNA citation: “For her stories on the Vancouver Art Gallery’s celebrated Group of Seven oil sketches that turned out to be fakes.”

Joe Castaldo

NNA citation: “For his months-long look into artificial intelligence and how it is reshaping society, not always for the best.”





Open this photo in gallery: In Achuar territory, plants show signs of damage from a spill a few years earlier.Patrick Murayari/The Globe and Mail

Tavia Grant

NNA citation: “For a year-long investigation into the lack of oversight of Canadian companies working in extractive industries abroad.”

Editorial Cartooning

Brian Gable

Open this photo in gallery: Illustration by Brian Gable

Claude Ryan Award for Editorial Writing

Chris Hannay

NNA citation: “For editorials on the exploitation of temporary foreign workers and students, the diminished influence of labour unions, and why the federal government needs to act quickly on AI.”

Explanatory Work

Marcus Gee

NNA citation: “For his explanation of how fentanyl became the king of drugs, killing someone in Canada, on average, nearly every hour of every day.”

Open this photo in gallery: In the town of Tran De on the Mekong River in Vietnam, a man fishes in the mud for shellfish and eels at low tide.GORAN TOMASEVIC/The Globe and Mail

Norman Webster Award for International Reporting

Doug Saunders

NNA citation: “Doug Saunders … spent weeks on each of the world’s most important and contested crisis migration routes to take a deeper look at the world’s migration crisis.”

George Brown Award for Investigations

Bill Curry

NNA citation: “For his investigation into federal government IT procurement processes, which triggered Parliamentary hearings, public servant suspensions, and prompted the federal government to cut off contractors.”

Open this photo in gallery: Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Open this photo in gallery: A selection of Richard Beauvais's personal photos are displayed at his home in Sechelt, B.C.DARRYL DYCK/The Globe and Mail

William Southam Award for Long Feature

Lindsay Jones

NNA citation: “For her touching feature on two men – one of Indigenous ethnicity, the other non-Indigenous – who recently discovered they had been switched at birth at a small rural hospital north of Winnipeg in 1955.”





Tom Rachman

NNA citation: “For his well-researched feature on the quest to understand – and find – happiness.”

News Photo

Goran Tomasevic

NNA citation: “For his photo of the family of an accused ISIS operative, taken during a counter-terrorism night raid by Syrian Democratic Forces in Deir ez Zor.”

Open this photo in gallery: GORAN TOMASEVIC/The Globe and Mail





Jesse Winter

NNA citation: “For his image of a firefighter using a drip torch to set a planned ignition on a wildfire burning near a highway outside Vanderhoof, B.C.”

Open this photo in gallery: Jesse Winter/The Globe and Mail

Open this photo in gallery: Conservative Member of Parliament Michael Chong is applauded in the House of Commons in Ottawa on May 2, 2023.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

John Wesley Dafoe Award for Politics

Robert Fife and Steven Chase

NNA citation: “For their months-long investigation into Chinese interference in the 2021 federal election.”

Presentation/Design

Open this photo in gallery: The Globe and Mail

Jeremy Agius

NNA citation: “For his portfolio of work on migration routes, the electric vehicle battery business and Inuit survivors of tuberculosis.”

John Honderich Award for Project of the Year

Secret Canada

NNA citation: For its “investigation into Canada’s problematic access to information system and the creation of an online database to house completed access requests from across the country.”

Bob Levin Award for Short Feature

Grant Robertson

NNA citation: “For his story on a small Ottawa church that began distributing naloxone to its congregation – and started saving lives.”

Sports

Open this photo in gallery: Christopher Katsarov/The Globe and Mail

Rachel Brady

NNA citation: “For a trio of stories on under-reported aspects of sports, including blind hockey, competing while menstruating, and dealing with cancer as an athlete.”





Open this photo in gallery: Melissa Renwick/The Globe and Mail

Nancy Macdonald

NNA citation: “For her profile of teen surfing prodigy Erin Brooks, a Texas-born phenom with Quebec roots who trains in Hawaii and competes for Canada.”

Sports Photo

Melissa Tait

NNA citation: “For her euphoric photo from the sparkly, high-energy world of competitive cheer.”

Open this photo in gallery: Members of the Coyotes Savage Pack cheer team from Montreal react after winning the Level 3 Finals championship on the last day of the Canadian Cheer Nationals in Niagara Falls, Ont., on April 16, 2023.Melissa Tait/The Globe and Mail

Sustained News Coverage

Robert Fife, Steven Chase, Andrew Coyne, James Griffiths and Patrick Brethour

NNA citation: “For their year-long commitment to exposing foreign interference by China and other countries.”

Open this photo in gallery: The flag of the People's Republic of China flies at the Embassy of China in Ottawa on Nov. 22, 2019.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

