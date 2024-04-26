All The Globe and Mail’s finalists for the 2023 National Newspaper Awards

Jump to a category: Arts and Entertainment | Business | Editorial Cartooning | Editorial Writing | Explanatory Work | International Reporting | Investigations | Long Feature | News Photo | Politics | Presentation/Design | Project of the Year | Short Feature | Sports | Sports Photo | Sustained News Coverage
Arts and Entertainment
Marsha Lederman
NNA citation: “For her stories on the Vancouver Art Gallery’s celebrated Group of Seven oil sketches that turned out to be fakes.”
- Vancouver art gallery admits celebrated oil sketches are fakes
- An art gallery paints a picture of Canada’s serious transparency problem
- Fake J.E.H Macdonald donated to Vancouver gallery an imitation of Tom Thomson’s work
Business
Joe Castaldo
NNA citation: “For his months-long look into artificial intelligence and how it is reshaping society, not always for the best.”
- Meet the gig workers making AI models smarter
- ‘I hope I’m wrong’: Why some experts see doom in AI
- They fell in love with the Replika AI chatbot. A policy update left them heartbroken
Tavia Grant
NNA citation: “For a year-long investigation into the lack of oversight of Canadian companies working in extractive industries abroad.”
- Hollow core: The effects of missing Canadian oversight
- The federally funded watchdog that hasn’t completed a single review
- Canada’s watchdog for corporate abuses abroad struggling to get companies to co-operate
- As Canada vies for UN Human Rights Council seat, some Indigenous leaders from the Amazon raise red flags
Editorial Cartooning
Brian Gable
Claude Ryan Award for Editorial Writing
Chris Hannay
NNA citation: “For editorials on the exploitation of temporary foreign workers and students, the diminished influence of labour unions, and why the federal government needs to act quickly on AI.”
- Immigration: Canada’s economy can’t rely on temporary workers and study permits forever
- Hot labour summer? Not exactly. But a union revival could bode well for workers
- The robots are coming. Is Ottawa ready?
Explanatory Work
Marcus Gee
NNA citation: “For his explanation of how fentanyl became the king of drugs, killing someone in Canada, on average, nearly every hour of every day.”
Norman Webster Award for International Reporting
Doug Saunders
NNA citation: “Doug Saunders … spent weeks on each of the world’s most important and contested crisis migration routes to take a deeper look at the world’s migration crisis.”
- For Venezuelans, Colombia’s roads lead to hope and danger
- What we’re getting wrong about climate refugees
- The Vietnamese climate trap
- Lines in the sand
George Brown Award for Investigations
Bill Curry
NNA citation: “For his investigation into federal government IT procurement processes, which triggered Parliamentary hearings, public servant suspensions, and prompted the federal government to cut off contractors.”
- RCMP probes alleged misconduct in outsourced CBSA contract
- ArriveCan audit expands as Auditor-General says border agency never told her about RCMP probe
- Outsourcing firms submitted contracting records with detailed description of company that doesn’t exist
- Canada Border Services Agency paid millions to IT firms after receiving misconduct complaints
- Entrepreneurs warn MPs of extortion risks in federal contracting
- IT executive tells MPs he inflated contractors’ work experiences in records to government
- Federal chief technology officer lied about ArriveCan app, MPs hear
- Procurement department launches review of IT firms accused of contracting misconduct
- Chief technology officer denies threats over ArriveCan, says he didn’t choose contractor
- IT firms connected to misconduct allegations never audited
William Southam Award for Long Feature
Lindsay Jones
NNA citation: “For her touching feature on two men – one of Indigenous ethnicity, the other non-Indigenous – who recently discovered they had been switched at birth at a small rural hospital north of Winnipeg in 1955.”
Tom Rachman
NNA citation: “For his well-researched feature on the quest to understand – and find – happiness.”
News Photo
Goran Tomasevic
NNA citation: “For his photo of the family of an accused ISIS operative, taken during a counter-terrorism night raid by Syrian Democratic Forces in Deir ez Zor.”
Jesse Winter
NNA citation: “For his image of a firefighter using a drip torch to set a planned ignition on a wildfire burning near a highway outside Vanderhoof, B.C.”
John Wesley Dafoe Award for Politics
Robert Fife and Steven Chase
NNA citation: “For their months-long investigation into Chinese interference in the 2021 federal election.”
- CSIS documents reveal Chinese strategy to influence Canada’s 2021 election
- China views Canada as a ‘high priority’ for interference: CSIS report
- CSIS head tells MP Michael Chong that he and family were targeted by China
Presentation/Design
Jeremy Agius
NNA citation: “For his portfolio of work on migration routes, the electric vehicle battery business and Inuit survivors of tuberculosis.”
- The paths of danger: A global view of where the displaced are going and why
- Batteries required: Examining the EV battery supply chain end-to-end to reveal the obstacles – and the opportunities
- A breath atop the mountain: For Inuit survivors of tuberculosis, a return to the sanatorium site in Hamilton is a stop along the healing journey
John Honderich Award for Project of the Year
Secret Canada
NNA citation: For its “investigation into Canada’s problematic access to information system and the creation of an online database to house completed access requests from across the country.”
Bob Levin Award for Short Feature
Grant Robertson
NNA citation: “For his story on a small Ottawa church that began distributing naloxone to its congregation – and started saving lives.”
- Keys, phone, naloxone: In downtown Ottawa, the antidote to opioid overdoses has become an item some people won’t leave home without
Sports
Rachel Brady
NNA citation: “For a trio of stories on under-reported aspects of sports, including blind hockey, competing while menstruating, and dealing with cancer as an athlete.”
- A hockey game where hearing is believing
- Emma Pallant-Browne reflects on viral triathlon photo: ‘A period is a normal thing, and I don’t want anyone to feel ashamed of it.’
- ‘This isn’t a poor-me story’: Olympian Piper Gilles opens up about her frightening experience with ovarian cancer
Nancy Macdonald
NNA citation: “For her profile of teen surfing prodigy Erin Brooks, a Texas-born phenom with Quebec roots who trains in Hawaii and competes for Canada.”
Sports Photo
Melissa Tait
NNA citation: “For her euphoric photo from the sparkly, high-energy world of competitive cheer.”
Sustained News Coverage
Robert Fife, Steven Chase, Andrew Coyne, James Griffiths and Patrick Brethour
NNA citation: “For their year-long commitment to exposing foreign interference by China and other countries.”
- Canadian universities conducting joint research with Chinese military scientists
- CSIS uncovered Chinese plan to donate to Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation
- How we got here: China’s unrelenting influence campaign, the Liberals’ mishandling and the questions that remain
- Parliament has spoken: We need an independent public inquiry
- Freeland imposes extraordinary measures to force out founding investors of Wealth One Bank with alleged ties to China
- Quebec appeal court judge Marie-Josée Hogue to lead foreign-interference inquiry
- Trudeau accuses India in killing of Sikh leader on Canadian soil
- The view from India after allegations of killing in Canada
