 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Alleged drug trafficker charged in Saskatoon overdose cases released on bail

Alleged drug trafficker charged in Saskatoon overdose cases released on bail

SASKATOON
The Canadian Press

Bail has been granted to one of three men charged after six drug overdoses during one weekend in Saskatoon earlier this month that left three people dead.

Azam Kabani, who is 19, was released Wednesday on $7,500 bail and is expected to live with his father in British Columbia.

Kabani, who will return to court on April 30, faces several trafficking and weapons charges related to what police suspect was cocaine laced with fentanyl.

Story continues below advertisement

There are a number of conditions attached to his release, including being prohibited from returning to Saskatchewan unless it’s for court appearances.

Co-accused Shervin Beeharry from Burnaby, B.C., was expected in court Thursday for a bail hearing, while the third man, Japmanjot Grewal of Calgary, will make his case for bail on March 28

An investigation into the overdose deaths continues.

Report an error
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles as we switch to a new provider. We are behind schedule, but we are still working hard to bring you a new commenting system as soon as possible. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.