Alleged ex-drug kingpin Steven Skinner given 11-year prison sentence for manslaughter in Nova Scotia

Open this photo in gallery Steven Skinner is seen in a police handout photo. Skinner was given credit for time already served and as a result will serve six more years of the 11-year sentence. HO

A Nova Scotia man whom authorities in Colombia allege is a former drug kingpin has been handed an 11-year prison sentence for manslaughter.

Steven Skinner was sentenced today in Nova Scotia Supreme Court in the April 2011 death of Stacey Adams in Lake Echo, N.S.

He was given credit for time already served and as a result will serve six more years of the 11-year sentence.

Court heard in an agreed statement of facts that Skinner, who was intoxicated after a night of drinking and cocaine use, shot Adams with a .44-calibre handgun during a verbal altercation.

He fled the country following the killing and was arrested by Venezuelan law enforcement on Margarita Island in 2016, then extradited to Canada in 2017.

Skinner pleaded guilty earlier this month to the manslaughter charge, just as his trial on a charge of second-degree murder was about to begin.

