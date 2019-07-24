 Skip to main content

Canada Allergan expands recall of Biocell textured breast implants following Canadian ban

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices

Allergan expands recall of Biocell textured breast implants following Canadian ban

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Allergan PLC says it’s voluntarily recalling Biocell textured breast implants and tissue expanders worldwide, a move that follows Canada’s suspension of the product’s licences due to potential risks from cancer.

The international pharmaceutical company says in a press release from Dublin, Ireland that it’s issuing the recall as a precaution following recently updated safety information from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

However, Health Canada announced in May that it had suspended the licences for Biocell macro-textured breast implants after completing a safety review that was launched two years ago.

Story continues below advertisement

The Canadian agency said at the time that it had been notified of 22 confirmed Canadian cases of breast-implant-associated lymphoma involving Allergan’s Biocell breast textured implants, but no cases with smooth implants.

Allergan told Health Canada at the time it would voluntarily recall unused Biocell devices from the Canadian market.

The company now says healthcare providers worldwide should immediately stop using Biocell saline-filled and silicone-filled textured breast implants and tissue expanders, and unused devices are being recalled from all markets.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter