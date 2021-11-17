People who were stranded by high water due to flooding are rescued by a volunteer operating a boat in Abbotsford, B.C., on Nov. 16, 2021.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun said that almost 200 people have been evacuated safely, Fraser River levels were dropping, and the situation is stable for now as he provided an update at an early-morning news conference.

“184 individuals who could not evacuate safely were supported by water and air rescue last night. Our team continues to evacuate individuals as needed.”

But he warned that more rain could turn the situation dire again, especially because the pumping station that removes excess water flowing into the former lake at Sumas Prairie was never designed to handle overflow water coming in from the Nooksack River in the United States.

First fire, now floods: Why B.C. is trapped in a world of climate extremes

He said about about 300 volunteers came out overnight to fill sandbags to protect the Barrowtown pumping station, which can pump half a million gallons of water a minute when all four pumps are working at full capacity.

“Through the night, many volunteers ... were able to build a dam, a road first in first to get to the pump station, and then build a dam to protect the pump station and buy us some time.”

Mr. Braun said twice that the city asked the province not to send out a general emergency alert.

“We are way closer to this than the province is, which is why we decided not to send that alert out yesterday.”

He said the city preferred to directly contact the 300 people in Sumas Prairie. “We didn’t want to alarm the whole city.”

The entire City of Merritt. B.C. is being evacuated due to severe flooding after heavy rain. The town of Princeton, 90 kilometres south of Merritt, is also under an evacuation order. Video from the two Interior B.C. communities shows overflowing rivers and flooded streets. The Globe and Mail

Mr. Braun said indications are that the Fraser River levels had dropped by about a metre and, if that drop continued, the city would be able to open floodgates that would help disperse water now pooling on farmland throughout the area.

But more rain could accelerate the crisis again.

“If we have another weather event like we just had, we are in deep doo-doo.”

