Supreme Court Justice Russell Brown, right, appears at a ceremony at the Supreme Court of Canada in Ottawa in 2015.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

A complaint about the conduct of Supreme Court Justice Russell Brown, who has been on leave with pay since Feb. 1, relates to an altercation at a hotel in Arizona.

Justice Brown, in a statement through his lawyers Friday, said he was assaulted in the Jan. 28 incident.

The altercation led to a complaint being filed against him on Jan. 29 with the Canadian Judicial Council. Supreme Court Chief Justice Richard Wagner said he placed Justice Brown on a leave of absence the day after being informed of the complaint.

On Jan. 28, Justice Brown was in Arizona to give a speech introducing former Supreme Court justice Louise Arbour, winner of this year’s O’Connor Justice Prize, named in honour of former U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor.

Afterward, he said in a statement through his lawyers, he and others from the event went to a lounge in the Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia, which hosted the award gala before 125 guests.

He said he was invited to join a group at a nearby table and did. A man named Jonathan Crump – identified in a report by the Vancouver Sun as a former Marine – was evidently part of the group and returned to the table, Justice Brown said. He said they did not speak to or directly engage with each other.

“We all left the lounge at roughly the same time. Outside the lounge, Mr. Crump objected to me rejoining the group and suddenly, without warning or provocation, punched me several times in the head. Taken by surprise, I was unable to defend myself,” Justice Brown said.

He said he is going public because of a Vancouver Sun report in which Mr. Crump complained about Justice Brown’s behaviour and said he reported him to local police.

“The account Mr. Crump has provided to the press is demonstrably false. Approximately one hour after the assault, he called police and, in an apparent attempt to avoid facing the consequences of assaulting me, he falsely described me as the instigator. The evidence I provided to the Council corroborates my account of the incident,” the statement said.

Justice Brown made specific reference to the complaint and the harm he said it has caused him and the Supreme Court.

“This incident has caused me embarrassment and created complications for the Court. I am hopeful that the Council will resolve this matter expeditiously.”

Justice Brown did not say in his statement if he spoke to the police, adding that he would not be providing any more information at this time.

The Supreme Court did not announce Justice Brown’s leave of absence to the legal profession or the public when it began on Feb. 1. The court is not required to sit with all nine members; panels sometimes consist of seven or as few as five members, so a judge’s absence is not obvious.

His absence became publicly known only after the court published a ruling on Feb. 17 with an asterisk beside Justice Brown’s name, indicating he participated in the hearing of the matter but not in the judgment. In response to media queries at that time, the court confirmed the absence.

On March 7, the Canadian Judicial Council, a disciplinary body, announced it had received a complaint on Jan. 29 into Justice Brown’s conduct. It said it was making the complaint public at a stage when it is usually kept confidential in light of questions raised about Justice Brown’s absence, and in light of the priority it places on preserving public confidence in the judiciary.

The council did not describe the nature of the complaint or identify the complainant. It said the complaint had cleared the first procedural stage, a review by executive director Marc Giroux, and had been passed to the second stage, a review by the chair of its conduct committee, B.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Christopher Hinkson.

The council said Chief Justice Hinkson showed the complaint to Justice Brown on Jan. 31. Chief Justice Wagner said the council informed him of the complaint that day. After discussing it with Justice Brown, Chief Justice Wagner said he immediately placed him on a paid leave of absence. On Feb. 20, Justice Brown responded to the complaint in writing to the Canadian Judicial Council.

Chief Justice Wagner chairs the council, but its rules preclude him from involvement in the complaint process.

Mr. Crump has not responded to requests for comment.