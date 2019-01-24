Ambassador McCallum says he ‘misspoke’ when he suggested Huawei CFO had strong case to avoid extradition to U.S.

Canada’s ambassador to China, John McCallum issued an apology Thursday for saying top Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou has a good chance of winning a Canadian court case to avoid extradition to the United States.

The ambassador’s remarks to Chinese-language journalists on Tuesday sparked calls for his resignation from the Conservatives, criticism from Canadian diplomats and embarrassment to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ottawa’s approach to the diplomatic standoff with China.

“I regret that my comments with respect to the legal proceedings of Ms. Meng have created confusion. I misspoke. These comments do not accurately represent my position on this issue,” Mr. McCallum said in a statement late Thursday afternoon. “Canada respects its international legal commitments, including by honouring its extradition treaty with the United States. The rule of law is fundamental to all free societies, and we will continue to defend and uphold this principle. “

Mr. McCallum, who last year stated that Canada has more in common with China than the United States under Donald Trump, told reporters Tuesday that the extradition request has two serious flaws, including the U.S. President’s suggestion last month that he could intervene in the Meng case if it helped trade talks with Beijing.

The Conservatives accused him of intervening in a judicial process and bolstering the legal case of Ms. Meng, who is considered part of China’s corporate royalty. Former Canadian diplomats said Mr. McCallum had eroded the Liberal government’s claim to zero interference in the Meng case.

“As Canada’s Ambassador to China, I play no role in assessing any arguments or making any determinations in the extradition process,” Mr. McCallum said. “The Canadian government’s priority – and my priority – is securing the release of the two Canadians arbitrarily detained in China and ensuring that the rights of all of our citizens are protected.”

The envoy apology comes a few hours after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he had no plans to fire Mr. McCallum, saying his resignation would not help win the release of Michael Kovrig, a Canadian diplomat on leave, and businessman Michael Spavor. China arrested them shortly after Ms. Meng was detained in Canada on a U.S. extradition request on allegations of bank fraud relating to violations of American sanctions against Iran.