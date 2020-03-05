 Skip to main content

Canada

Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old boy police say was abducted in Toronto

Toronto, Ontario, Canada
The Canadian Press
An Amber Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old boy who Toronto police say was abducted in the northwestern part of the city.

Police said in a tweet Wednesday night that they are “extremely concerned” for the safety of Shammah Jolayemi.

The teen was last seen Wednesday at 8:25 a.m. in the area of Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue, they said.

Constable Michelle Flannery, a spokesperson for Toronto police, said investigators do not know who abducted Shammah.

Investigators said a black Jeep Wrangler with oversize front tires and a front push bar with round fog lights was seen in the area where the boy was believed to be abducted.

No licence plate is available.

Police said they also want to speak to the boy’s step-brother, Olalekan Osikoya.

Shammah is described as about six feet tall, with a slim build and was wearing a grey hoody, grey track pants with a thin orange stripe, shiny black puffy coat, and black and yellow Air Jordan shoes.

