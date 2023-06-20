Open this photo in gallery: Jazlyn BlaisdellHandout

Andrew Blaisdell

Police in Prince Edward Island have issued an Amber Alert for a nine-year-old girl believed to be with a man considered armed and dangerous.

RCMP say Jazlyn Blaisdell is autistic and that she is believed to have been abducted.

She was last seen at 1:30 a.m. in Eglington, P.E.I.

Police say in a tweet that she is described as being four feet eight inches tall with long brown hair and brown eyes, wearing a green tank top and green camouflage shorts.

The RCMP tweet also says Jazlyn is believed to be in a blue Mitsubishi SUV with Andrew Blaisdell, who is considered armed and dangerous.

More coming.