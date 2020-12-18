Amber Alert issued for nine-month-old girl in Ottawa

An Amber Alert has been issued for a nine-month-old girl who Ottawa police allege was abducted by her mother.

They say 39-year-old Sherma Knox was last seen carrying her daughter, Magnolia Knox, at around noon on Friday.

They were near Lebreton Street North and Booth Street in Ottawa.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say Sherma Knox was last seen wearing grey pants, a long black parka, black mesh shoes, a tuque and a beige backpack.

They say Magnolia, who also goes by Maggie, was wearing a striped blue, red and pink shirt, a pink onesie, a floral dress, navy leggings and tan slip-on shoes.

Police say they’re concerned for the pair’s safety and are asking anyone who sees them to call 911.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.