Amber Alert issued for Ontario boy, 8, last seen in Gorham Township

Ontario Provincial Police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing eight-year-old boy.
Gabriel McCallum is described as white, three feet six inches, 60 pounds, with black hair.
He was last seen wearing faded grey jeans, a long sleeve Canada shirt and camouflage rubber boots.
Police say he is believed to be with Lynda McCallum, who is described as 47 years old, white, five foot two inches, 130 pounds, with blonde/brown hair.
She was wearing black pants and a blue plaid shirt.
She was driving a vehicle described as silver with a loud exhaust and was last seen driving on Copenhagen Road in Gorham Township, Ont., north of Thunder Bay. Ont.
