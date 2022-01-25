The New Brunswick RCMP say a six-year-old boy who was the subject of an Amber Alert has been found safe.

Police issued the alert after the boy went missing early today in Miramichi, N.B.

They said the boy was allegedly taken from his home by his mother.

Police said today on Twitter the child and his mother were found safe in the Whitney, N.B., area.

They say a 33-year-old woman has been taken into custody.

