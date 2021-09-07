Amber Alert issued for three-year-old girl last seen in Barrie

Open this photo in gallery An Amber Alert is seen on highway signs.

An Amber Alert has been issued for a three-year-old girl north of Toronto.

Ontario Provincial Police say Grace “Gracie” Lynn Deck was last seen with 27-year-old David Cave at approximately 2:15 p.m. Monday in the Lampman Lane Park area in Barrie, Ont.

The little girl is described as two-and-a-half feet tall, weighing 42 lbs., with waist-length blonde hair, blue eyes and missing her front teeth. She was last seen wearing a dark pink T-shirt with “Girls Rule” printed on the front, peach-coloured track pants with BENCH on one leg and clear-coloured shoes similar to Crocs.

Cave is described as 5′10″, about 150 lbs. and unshaven with dirty blonde or light brown short hair. He was last seen wearing a dark khaki sweatshirt over a black T-shirt, khaki-style pants that are tapered at the bottom and black running shoes.

Anyone who sees either Deck or Cave is asked to immediately call police or 911.

