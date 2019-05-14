Amber Alert issued for missing three-year-old Ontario boy

ONTARIO AMBER ALERT IN EFFECT pic.twitter.com/It9RqarOgP— AMBER Alert Ontario (@AMBERAlertONT) May 14, 2019
An Amber Alert has been issued by police in northern Ontario for a missing three-year-old boy.
Police say William Gooden was last seen Monday on a bus from Sudbury, Ont., to Toronto.
They say the boy is black, three feet tall with short black hair.
Police say he might be wearing a blue T-shirt, black pants and a Montreal Canadiens hat.
They allege the boy was abducted by his mother, 25-year-old Breana Gooden.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.