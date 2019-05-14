 Skip to main content

Canada Amber Alert issued for missing three-year-old Ontario boy

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Amber Alert issued for missing three-year-old Ontario boy

Sudbury, Ontario, Canada
The Canadian Press
Comments

An Amber Alert has been issued by police in northern Ontario for a missing three-year-old boy.

Police say William Gooden was last seen Monday on a bus from Sudbury, Ont., to Toronto.

They say the boy is black, three feet tall with short black hair.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say he might be wearing a blue T-shirt, black pants and a Montreal Canadiens hat.

They allege the boy was abducted by his mother, 25-year-old Breana Gooden.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter