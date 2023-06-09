Saskatchewan RCMP have issued an Amber Alert for two missing children who are believed to be with their mother.

Mounties say they are looking for Alexis and Kingsley Rosette, who were last seen Wednesday night in North Battleford with their mother, Amber Rosette.

RCMP say they are investigating the case as an abduction and are looking for the girl and boy to confirm their well-being.

Alexis, who is seven, is described as four feet five inches tall with a slim build, brown shoulder-length hair and brown eyes, and she walks with an uneven gait.

Kingsley, who is eight, is slightly taller than his sister, with a heavy build, medium-length black hair and brown eyes.

Amber Rosette, 31, is five feet three inches tall, 120 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.