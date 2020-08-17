Amber Alert issued in PEI after possible abduction of 12-year-old girl

An Amber Alert has been issued following the possible abduction of a 12-year-old girl in Prince Edward Island.

Summerside Police Services said today that around noon, a witness reported seeing a young girl yelling out the window of a car that she had been kidnapped.

The black sports car with silver trim was seen travelling east on Walker Avenue toward MacEwan Road in Summerside, about 60 kilometres west of Charlottetown.

The girl is described as approximately 12 years old with dark skin and dark hair.

The driver is described as a balding adult male with tanned or dark skin, wearing sunglasses and a beige shirt.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them.

