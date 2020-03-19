 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

Islanders scramble to stockpile liquor, cannabis

Greg Mercer
Halifax
Prince Edward Island’s decision to close all liquor and cannabis stores is causing a panicked last-minute buying spree among Islanders trying to stock up during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The announcement that all stores would close at 2 p.m. Thursday has created long lineups around the province – prompting P.E.I.’s Chief Public Health Officer Heather Morrison to scold Islanders for ignoring social distancing guidelines.

“I’m disappointed in Islanders’ response in the last three hours,” Morrison said at a Wednesday evening news conference.

“We have talked about social distancing, we have talked about the importance of staying at home unless it's essential and that appears to have been ignored in the last three hours.”

The provincial government is looking at alternate ways for Islanders to access liquor and cannabis products, including online orders or drive-up service. Ms. Morrison promised more details on that plan Thursday.

P.E.I. has declared a state of emergency in response to the outbreak, ordering all non-essential businesses to close until further notice. The closure of the 17 government-owned liquor and cannabis stores across the island is step further than any other in Atlantic Canada.

The Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corp. is limiting the number of customers that can be in-store at one time by closing the stores except by order pickup beginning Saturday. New Brunswick’s liquor stores have stopped accepting cash. Nova Scotia’s liquor and cannabis stores are reducing their hours in an effort to control the outbreak of COVID-19.

“Perhaps we underestimated that alcohol is considered essential for some people,” Ms. Morrison said.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
