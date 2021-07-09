Amplify: A family camping tradition spearheaded by my grandmother

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Canada’s most-awarded
newsroom for a reason
Stay informed for a
lot less, cancel anytime
“Exemplary reporting on
COVID-19” – Herman L
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Canada

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Amplify: A family camping tradition spearheaded by my grandmother

Irene Galea
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Author Irene Galea is pictured, centre, with her grandmother Carol ('Nanny') and cousin Emily at Killbear Provincial Park in 2014.

Handout

Irene Galea is a business reporter with the Globe and Mail.

Earlier this year, my parents and I rose at a preposterous hour several days in a row to attempt our greatest pandemic feat yet: booking our annual August camping trip.

Each summer, my parents, brother, grandparents and I elect to exchange our Toronto homes for the forest, collecting upon us a considerable film of lake water, campfire smoke and the occasional small bug. We wear the same outfits for a week. There may be bears, and it most certainly will thunderstorm. It is excellent.

Story continues below advertisement

With vacations abroad largely off the table for another summer and city life still looking crowded, we were not alone in our mission to book camp sites this spring. Campgrounds saw a record number of reservations, and reports of people using computer code and taking advantage of booking loopholes to find spots started to fray our nerves.

Our first two attempts to book were unsuccessful, and the panic over the possibility of missing out entirely was compounded by much shrieking on the part of my mother. On the third morning we were, thankfully, triumphant: We secured two sites (one for us, one for my grandparents) at our usual campground in Killbear Provincial Park, Ont. The annual family camping trip was safe.

I have my grandmother to thank for this tradition.

When Nanny, now 82, immigrated to Canada from England in the 1960s, she had two young daughters and little money for a vacation. One summer, in need of an escape from Toronto, they ventured north, inexpensive mattresses and canvas tent in tow. They discovered Killbear, a rugged campground on the promontory guarding quiet Parry Sound from Georgian Bay. Nanny fell in love with the sweeping pines, cool waters and Canadian Shield granite.

“It’s a Killbear day,” she’ll remark throughout the year, whenever the sky is brilliant blue and cloudless. I know she’s always longing for the campground.

For most of my life, my family has returned to the same spot every year. This is where my relationship with Nanny bloomed: helping to cook classic English fried breakfasts, sharing languid mornings on hot stones post-swim, playing afternoon Scrabble and singing campfire songs, Nanny’s British accent rich and resounding under the Milky Way.

Not to mention that living in a forest makes for a pretty good backdrop to bond with those around us. The effects of being in the wilderness on our mood is no secret: Studies show that even viewing scenes of nature reduces anger, fear and stress while increasing pleasant feelings. Exposure to nature also contributes to your physical wellbeing, reducing blood pressure, heart rate, muscle tension and the production of stress hormones.

Story continues below advertisement

Those with similar traditions can attest to the deep connection you build with a patch of forest and a bit of shoreline, even if you’re only there for a week every year: You know the best place to watch the sunset, and which big rock is wobbly. You can walk around the park at night without a flashlight, guided by the red glow of campfires through gaps in the silhouetted trees, and know where Vega is in the night sky.

Of course, camping isn’t perfect. My family still bickers about bedtimes and sunscreen. Once, a raccoon on our site challenged my mom to tug-of-war over a full bag of bread and won. But even through the challenges, these trips form the basis of a strong relationship rooted in nostalgia and mutual memory.

It is not lost on me that I am lucky. Quarantine has made it harder to see relatives, especially older ones who are vulnerable. In a year full of worry, we have been reminded of how valuable our time with family truly is.

More than 26,000 Canadians died of COVID-19 this year, the majority of whom were 70 or older. I think about how many people lost loved ones, and about how many will be carrying on traditions without them for the first time. For them, there will be no “return to normal” – no next camping trip.

My grandparents are healthy; I am hopeful that we have more camping trips on the horizon. Still, this year I know I’ll appreciate every moment spent together at Killbear. And one day, I’ll bring my future children: I’ll show them Nanny’s favourite tanning rock and the campsite she first came to nearly 60 years ago. We’ll keep the tradition alive.

What else we’re thinking about:

Art has been an escape for many during this difficult time. From this New York Times story about art of pandemics past, to the Royal Ontario Museum’s initiative to collect works reflecting our COVID-19 experiences, it’s clear everyone has a different approach.

Story continues below advertisement

For me, art has been a way to re-experience one of the elements of pre-pandemic life I miss the most: travel. Days glued to the screen left my mind feeling fuzzy and desperate for a creative escape. Last fall, I discovered the virtues of acrylic paint: It’s cheap, dries quickly and stays bright. Best of all, you can easily go over it if you make a mistake.

I choose pictures I took during a European backpacking trip and spend hours lost in creation: the shadow of a French roofline, the sparkle of a Belgian canal. It feels great to be so singularly focused, and to reflect on past memories as I create.

If you’re nostalgic for days away, pick up a cheap canvas, brush set and paint – you can get all these supplies for around $40 from most arts and crafts stores – and paint yourself a window into the places you’re dreaming of seeing again.

This is the weekly Amplify newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web or someone forwarded this e-mail newsletter to you, you can sign up for Amplify and all Globe newsletters here.

Inspired by something in this newsletter? If so, we hope you’ll amplify it by passing it on. And if there’s something we should know, or feedback you’d like to share, send us an e-mail at amplify@globeandmail.com.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies