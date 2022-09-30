This is the weekly Amplify newsletter, where you can be inspired and challenged by the voices, opinions and insights of women at The Globe and Mail.

I am a student no longer. I did it: the cap, the gown, the walk across stage, the 2 a.m. exam crams, the frat parties that were sticky for reasons I didn’t want to know, the bad date, the good one, and the heartache in between. I sat on a grassy knoll and laughed with a group of multi-ethnic friends (and didn’t make it onto a brochure somehow). I ate really bad dining hall food. I grew in love with instant ramen; I grew out of it.

This is the first fall in 17 years I’m not beginning another semester of school. This is the dawn of my adult life – the real kind, involving phone bills and matching dishware and a cost-benefit analysis of which grocery store is the closest and best priced.

After graduating from university, I feel like I’ve been spun around while blindfolded and released into the unknown wild of adult life. The movies didn’t prepare me for this. High School Musical 3 ended on such a hopeful note.

I wish I could say that I know what I’m supposed to do now as an adult woman in all spheres of my life. That I understand how to make the leap from full-time student to full-time grown up. But breaking into my post-school years feels more complicated than picking the right phone plan or shopping at the right grocery store.

Some days, a fog rolls into my head. It descends on me in the most innocuous places: standing alone in the produce aisle, sitting in bed scrolling through LinkedIn, walking down Toronto’s Bloor Street on an overcast day. “I don’t know what I’m doing,” I’ll say to friends as I melodramatically bury my face into my hands. “I feel like I’m making it up as I go.”

The truth is, closing the chapter on my school days makes me feel vulnerable. Choices also felt simpler in a school setting. And safer. I always knew the different metrics of success: academic, extracurricular and social. It felt so clean to cleave my life along these measurements. But to realize what a whole, balanced, happy, successful life looks like – those are decisions I will now have to make for myself, uncertain as I am about the terrain unfolding before me.

Rebecca Solnit likens this experience to walking on “terra incognita” in her book A Field Guide to Getting Lost. The land unmarked on a map, belonging to none. That is where I stand. When the fog weighs too heavily on me, I begin to doubt how I’ve made it this far. I’ve been grateful to have carved out an early career in journalism, but I haven’t yet learned how to be proud.

It’s hard not to feel that some of my uncertainty comes from being a woman, which is exacerbated by being racialized. Dr. Linda Iwenofu, an assistant professor of psychology at the University of Toronto, told Slice that by “being racialized and being a woman, the likelihood of experiencing imposter syndrome increases.”

But I also attribute my disorientation to the awkwardness of being in my 20s. These can be some of the most isolating years. A study found that aside from your twilight years, loneliness levels tend to peak before your 30s. And feeling lonely bleeds easily into feeling lost.

Solnit says to find your way, you should surrender to that feeling of being lost. It’s not the same as an inexperienced hiker wandering into the thick of the forest, never to be seen again. “There’s another art of being at home in the unknown,” she writes, “so that being in its midst isn’t cause for panic or suffering, of being at home with being lost.” Somewhere there lies discovery.

Maybe Solnit is just saying in prettier words what my mom has always told me: It’ll be okay. You’ll find your way. Maybe not today, and probably not next week, but it will get easier with time.

So I have no choice. I surrender. To the rolling hills of uncertainty and fear, and the flat plains of loneliness. To the future that looks blurry but is still there, up ahead. I’ll take it by the day. On my brightest ones, I’ll tell myself that navigating adulthood is a new challenge, and I savour new challenges. But on days overcast with doubt, I’ll remind myself that this is just a new turn. And somewhere here, on this terra incognita I now find myself, I will find my footing, too.

Like a lot of people, I’ve recently finished binging Only Murders in the Building. I watched Steve Martin in The Pink Panther growing up, but I recently came across his personal essay in The New Yorker from 2007 called “In the Bird Cage.” Now, I’m upset. Not only is he funny and talented at acting and playing the banjo, but he can write. He dives thoughtfully and, of course, humorously, into the roots of his comedy journey, beginning in the small Bird Cage Theatre at Knott’s Berry Farm. I later found out he’s also a prolific writer with a slew of books and essays under his belt. Maybe it shows how unfaithful of a fan I am, but I happily live to see Steve Martin surprise me another day.

