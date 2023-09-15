This is the weekly Amplify newsletter, where you can be inspired and challenged by the voices, opinions and insights of women at The Globe and Mail.

Anna Stafford is a producer for The Globe and Mail’s Stress Test podcast.

I’ll never forget it. I was six years old when a well-meaning family member sat me down and said: “I know what happens to girls in this world who cry as easily as you do.”

I know, there’s a lot to unpack there. But what she was trying to tell me was something I had heard hundreds of times before – that I needed thicker skin.

What she didn’t say explicitly but clearly implied, was this: You’re a girl and eventually you’ll be a woman, which comes with some challenges. And being someone who cries easily is only going to make it much, much worse. Whatever “it” was.

She was a young woman in the 1970s and 1980s. She navigated work environments and social norms that I, thankfully, don’t recognize. Her warning was a bit dated, based on a world I wouldn’t ever really know. After all, it’s less acceptable to wear misogyny on your sleeve in the 2020s (I know this is only half true. As I’m writing this, Donald Trump is on his way to securing the Republican nomination, again). But despite all the gains and progress women have made, I’ve learned there is still some validity to her concerns.

I grew up hearing some version of “girls can do anything boys can do” almost daily. I know the idea is that girls aren’t inherently limited by their gender – that they can be a top athlete, class president or the actual president (allegedly). But what I ended up internalizing was that the more you aligned yourself with boys, and more accurately, masculinity, the more impressive, smart and accomplished you seemed. When you embraced what we usually consider feminine traits, like sensitivity, you were sinking your own boat.

I’m what some people call a highly sensitive person. And I know what people think when they hear that phrase – “highly sensitive” can often be a euphemism for “annoying,” someone who needs to be coddled, reassured, handled with kid gloves. Someone who can’t handle anything.

It’s that perception that saddled me with so much shame as a kid, teenager and into my early twenties. I always thought sensitivity meant weakness or fragility. And I thought it was a quality that I, as a girl and eventually a young woman, could not afford to display, lest I prove the sexists right – that women are overly emotional, soft, weak.

But the truth is that being highly sensitive means having a more sensitive central nervous system. My nervous system dysregulates often and easily in response to my environment because I’m sensitive to a variety of stimuli. Loud noises and bright lights tend to be overwhelming (or put me in what psychologists call a state of overwhelm). I can’t watch violent movies or TV shows, and I’m a crier (in happy and sad times).

Psychologists Elaine and Arthur Aron coined the term “highly sensitive person” in the mid-1990s to describe people whose brains process more information and reflect on it more deeply. Or, as Dr. Linnea Passaler describes them, people who “have a higher capacity for both pain and joy.”

In my experience, sensitivity shows up as keen observation. I notice things that I think less sensitive people often don’t. I’m moved by things that I think less sensitive people aren’t. I tend to give things a lot of thought before I do or say them.

Highly sensitive people tend to be very empathetic, have a strong sense of intuition, strong social skills, a good memory and are usually creative, all stemming from an ability to notice and appreciate subtleties.

But like many other traits we associate with femininity, sensitivity is often devalued and misunderstood.

Women who land powerful roles in society are usually lauded for qualities we traditionally think of as masculine: assertiveness, bravery, boldness and rationality. Whether it’s right to associate those qualities with masculinity or not, we tend to celebrate them as marks of leadership and wisdom. Sensitivity, on the other hand, seems emblematic of a stereotype women are trying to get away from, despite all the strengths it comes with. Sensitivity is often treated like proof of incompetence.

It’s only because I overcame that shame that I discovered what sensitivity really was and allowed it to enhance my life.

Befriending my sensitivity has been a revolution, a personal and internal one. I often wonder what would happen if we underwent the same transformation culturally, embracing the qualities we have traditionally associated with women and the hidden strength they yield.

When we dismiss the traits we associate with femininity, we miss out on tapping into their power. We miss out on what could change if we welcomed characteristics like sensitivity and softness in places where decisions are made, regardless of whether it’s men or women who embody them.

