Amplify: Birds were there for us in the worst of times. It’s our turn to repay the favour

This is the weekly Amplify newsletter. If you’re reading it on the web or it was forwarded by someone else and you would like to subscribe, you can go here to sign up for Amplify and all Globe newsletters.

Kathryn Mills is an editor at The Globe and Mail.

Remember the first pandemic lockdown, way back in March, 2020? When most provinces recommended staying indoors or close to home, many people wondered what they could possibly do to pass the time. Bird watchers didn’t. It was the beginning of spring migration across the country, and as soon as health authorities said it was okay to go out for a walk or to parks, birders were out there. After all, poking around the scrubby edges of parks and wandering down country lanes are perfect social-distancing activities. Even in normal times, I’ve never been much good at staying inside all day. I go for walks during blizzards and downpours, and head out wearing Yaktrax after an ice storm. But lockdown for me meant I would be staying in my own ‘hood.

Story continues below advertisement

A lot of people who watch birds have a local patch – birder-speak for a place in your neighbourhood that you check regularly to see what avian residents and visitors are around, and what species may be nesting there. Many submit their findings to eBird, an international database of all things birdy run by Cornell University’s Lab of Ornithology. My patch covers a leafy oasis in downtown Toronto that consists of the University of Toronto St. George campus and Queen’s Park behind the provincial legislature. I had been watching birds there since I moved to a condo nearby, sometimes with binoculars and camera, sometimes just passing through. Even in the heart of the city, birds stop to fuel up on bugs and seeds for the next stage of their migration.

With few students on campus, and a lot fewer vehicles on the multiple traffic lanes that circle Queen’s Park and bisect the patch, it was quiet enough in the spring of 2020 to hear birdsong. The birds themselves – from the early-arriving thrushes and sparrows under the hedges at St. Michael’s College to the colourful warblers of May dripping from branches outside Burwash Hall residence – seemed more abundant and easier to find than before, as they foraged on or near the ground and in low trees and bushes. Two fallen tree limbs in Queen’s Park formed a brush pile that made a favourite perch.

Birding social-media groups were abuzz over what a great migration was unfolding. With all non-essential appointments cancelled and Pilates classes at home on Zoom, I had more time to visit my patch before I started my evening shifts, and I used the eBird app to file my lists of the species I saw.

It turns out this was just the kind of data that Nicola Koper, a professor of conservation biology at the University of Manitoba, and her colleagues were hoping to get.

Koper is a senior author of a study released last week that said birds in North America changed their behaviour during those peaceful first weeks of lockdown, with more frequent sightings reported on local, urban patches just like mine. The study’s conclusion that human activity – particularly air and road traffic – disrupts avian activity, and that our feathered friends actually don’t like us very much, was no surprise to birders. We’ve seen the birds that fly away just as we raise our binoculars, and debated for years about how close is too close when it comes to observing rare or sensitive species, particularly owls, the superstars of the bird world.

Koper told Globe science reporter Ivan Semeniuk she got the idea for the study on the way to an errand, when she noticed a dramatic decrease in road traffic, and the researchers used eBird data from large urban centres with international airports and lots of roads (hello Toronto), where changes in bird activity during lockdowns were likely to be most pronounced. I like to think maybe my patch was represented.

Fast-forward a few months, and more people than ever were watching birds, and discovering their importance to our well-being and the environment. The best way to help birds and other wildlife to thrive, according to Koper and Lenore Fahrig of the Department of Biology at Carleton University, is to reduce the amount of traffic on the roads.

Story continues below advertisement

The study also encourages us to do what we can to preserve and create safe places where birds can nest, shelter and find food. And that can be our own backyards. The conservation group Birds Canada has a list of ways to make your home a safe and welcoming place for birds.

Parents who don’t know a warbler from a vireo (a what?) can nurture enthusiastic young bird watchers by teaching them the ethics of birding, which also helps the birds. I always like to encourage girls who take up the hobby when I meet them out with their binoculars, dragging along a bewildered mom or dad, because women are doing great things in ornithology, and much has changed since bird watching clubs were men-only. Now, groups like the Toronto chapter of the Feminist Bird Club are offering inclusive birding experiences for women and members of the LGBTQIA+ and BIPOC communities. On my birding travels, I have seen female ornithologists taking leading roles in the natural sciences in education, field biology, conservation and travel, and as experts on bird identification.

So what happened next for birds in the pandemic? In the spring of 2021, the patch was a different place when I went out to look for migrants. I still saw birds, but they were higher up in the towering oaks and beeches. The lower trees close to the roads, where the traffic again roared around Queen’s Park Crescent, were bird-free.

Fall migration is happening now, and the rare-bird alert on my phone is cheeping away beside me. We don’t need a reason to ensure there are more migrations to come. It’s up to us to look after the places birds need to survive. The good news is that people are still doing crazy things like buying woodlots out from under developers, and advocating with governments to keep the wild places wild. And filing their eBird reports.

What else we’re thinking about:

In the fall of 2006, as breast cancer awareness month began, I was recovering from a lumpectomy and waiting for radiation treatments to start when I saw an excerpt of a new book called Cancer Vixen. It’s a touching and funny memoir in the form of a graphic novel by New York cartoonist Marisa Acocella Marchetto about her life during breast cancer treatment. I laughed out loud. I bought the book and I laughed some more. As breast cancer awareness month begins again, I’m also thinking about The Emperor of All Maladies, a riveting and sometimes shocking “biography” of cancer and cancer treatment by U.S. oncologist Siddhartha Mukherjee that also explains how a disease no one wanted to talk about became a fundraising and research powerhouse.

Inspired by something in this newsletter? If so, we hope you’ll amplify it by passing it on. And if there’s something we should know, or feedback you’d like to share, send us an e-mail at amplify@globeandmail.com.