This is the Amplify newsletter, where you can be inspired and challenged by the voices, opinions and insights of women at The Globe and Mail. A note to readers: Amplify has moved to a bi-weekly schedule for the summer, with weekly instalments returning next month. We’ll be back in your inbox on September 9.

Chandra Severin is executive assistant to the CEO and Publisher of The Globe and Mail.

As a woman in an administrative position, I have often struggled to be recognized for the work that I do and the skills that I have. Administrative roles, which are often occupied by women, are sometimes thought of as entry-level positions, or stepping stones to other (better) jobs. Early in my career, I thought the same way. In the 25 years since I graduated from university, I have held various jobs in many different industries, sometimes starting out as an executive assistant, with the idea that I would eventually transition into “higher-powered” roles.

But seven years ago, my attitude changed when I took on the position of executive assistant to the CEO and publisher of The Globe and Mail, Phillip Crawley. After 58 years in the newspaper industry (25 of which have been spent at The Globe), Phillip is retiring at the end of August, which has me reflecting on my career and the role he’s played in it. Working for Phillip has helped me to truly understand that my worth in the workplace isn’t tied to the assumptions other people might have about my position or the way others might treat me based on my job title. It’s a wonderful thing to be given the opportunity to learn from someone who wants to see you succeed, which is exactly what Phillip has done for me. Women, regardless of their role and whatever stereotypes we might associate with it, need championing and support in the workplace, and not just from their female coworkers.

As an executive assistant, I know what it’s like to be underestimated, taken for granted or just plain misunderstood. Throughout my career, I have been yelled at, ignored, talked down to and disrespected. This is in addition to the struggles that all women face in the workplace, whether it’s balancing passion for our careers with wanting to have a fulfilling personal life, being paid less than our male counterparts or having fewer opportunities for advancement. We have to prove we can do it all, while often being penalized, career-wise, for taking parental or personal leave. Women also have a history of being forced to fight each other for recognition. Faced with a lack of opportunity, we have been made to act as though we were competitors instead of allies.

Of course, women have made great strides in breaking down barriers and cracking the glass ceiling. However, we’re still working hard to gain access to advancement opportunities and to move up into positions of authority, and we still don’t see enough women at boardroom tables or in the C-suite. We also face a lot of negative stereotypes when expressing our ambitions. Our desire to succeed may be downplayed or dismissed, or our behaviour judged as too harsh or aggressive.

Open this photo in gallery: Chandra Severin has been the Executive Assisant to the CEO and Publisher of The Globe and Mail, Phillip Crawley (left), for the past seven years.Handout

This is why having a champion, or sponsor, in the workplace is so important for women – and something everyone should feel an equal responsibility for. This is especially the case, I would argue, for women who occupy what are seen as traditionally “female” jobs in administration or similar roles. This is what Phillip has done for me – he helped me to shake off any notions of administrative work being somehow less valuable, and inspired me to find my voice, to become an advocate for myself and for others, and to help me find passion for my career.

There are so many ways to offer this support. In my case, Phillip has always made it clear he respects my opinion simply by asking for it. He demonstrated his trust in me by giving me autonomy and ownership, whether it was when I suggested creating a centralized administration department or when I said bringing back the holiday party would increase staff engagement. He gave me time and support to execute my ideas.

Thankfully, there are also encouraging signs of broader change on the horizon. Many organizations are now offering programs and training that help lift women up and give them access to the resources they need to advance. Programs like the #IAmRemarkable workshop founded by Google strive to empower women and underrepresented groups in learning the art of self-promotion (something women are taught to avoid doing, lest we seem arrogant).

Not only that, there are now more men who understand what women bring to the table. Men who are willing to mentor, promote and help women succeed.

We can’t underestimate the kind of positive impact we can have on women’s careers when all of us – women and men – are intentional in supporting our female coworkers in their professional development. When you are lucky to work with someone who understands what you are capable of, and gives you the opportunity to flex your talent, you are in a win-win position. My hope is that we can all take a page from Phillip’s long and storied career in the newspaper industry – mentorship is one of the most powerful legacies you can leave behind.

What else we’re thinking about:

I love a good true crime podcast, but there’s a reason why they say laughter is the best medicine. After the stress of the last few years, I’ve found myself searching for more lighthearted things to listen to, and when I saw a friend’s post about a podcast called Who Shat on the Floor at My Wedding?, I was intrigued. It’s currently providing the comic relief I so desperately need. Walking home with this hilarious, gripping and binge-worthy podcast playing in my ears is now the highlight of my day.

Marianne

Open this photo in gallery: Marianne Kushmaniuk for The Globe and Mail

Inspired by something in this newsletter? If so, we hope you’ll amplify it by passing it on. And if there’s something we should know, or feedback you’d like to share, send us an e-mail at amplify@globeandmail.com.