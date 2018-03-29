Amplify: Five years after ‘Lean In’, it’s as important as ever to show women belong

This is the weekly Amplify newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web or someone forwarded this e-mail newsletter to you, you can sign up for Amplify and all Globe newsletters here.

The first time I attended The Globe’s 4 p.m. news meeting, about five years ago, I was equal parts excited and nervous. This is when senior editors pitch their strongest news files for priority play. I walked into a meeting that was already underway and perched tentatively on a chair by the wall, rather than heading to the table and forcing others to make room for me.

I’m Kate Hopwood, an editor with Report on Business. Not long after that incident, I read Lean In by Sheryl Sandberg. In the book, Sandberg points out that sometimes, sitting at the table is a matter of literally walking into the boardroom and plunking yourself down – signalling to yourself and the rest of the room that you belong in the centre of the action. I hadn’t even realized that by hanging back, I wasn’t doing that. It’s an obvious concept but, like so many obvious concepts, I found it easy to miss in the moment.

That’s why I enjoyed a recent piece in the New York Times looking at Lean In, five years on. The article offers a nuanced take on what the book has meant to women and workplace culture, including plenty of valid criticisms. It’s also hard to think about Sandberg’s work without remembering that she’s the No. 2 at Facebook Inc., which is currently grappling with a loss of public trust following a data-misuse scandal. Still, I’m not alone in having found something important in the book. The Times refers to Lean In as a mentor, and that’s what it was to me – an experienced friend asking me to push myself.

These days, I attend that 4 p.m. news meeting daily and even chair it on occasion. Many of the forward strides I’ve taken in my career came about because I started thinking in a new way after reading Lean In. In particular, I started looking to the women around me more often and with more purpose. I started asking female colleagues and friends how they would handle a specific work situation and listened as they shared tough predicaments of their own.

When I was putting together my thoughts for this newsletter, I initially wanted to share articles about how women can better navigate the workplace. But I realized that stories of other women have been among the most powerful learning tools in my career. To that end, here are a few profiles that I’ve found, at turns, inspiring, challenging and eye-opening.

“I don’t try to be on the radio any more,” eight-time Juno winner Jann Arden tells The Globe ahead of her latest album release. “I don’t try to cater to anything.” I’m one of Arden’s many fans, in part because she is always so refreshingly honest and good-humoured. In this piece, Arden is open about tough times she’s faced and how she stays true to herself.

Then there’s Stormy Daniels. Reporters have been trying to pin down this woman whose refusal to disappear quietly is threatening to topple the Trump presidency. What caught my eye was this piece from Quartz, asking why a recent New York Times Style profile felt the need to make “several pointed references to Daniels’s unapologetic desire for career success.” My response to the coded language in the source article, which seems to suggest that female ambition is inherently problematic, was a giant eye-roll. I’m glad someone else put together a more coherent argument.

Another U.S. political story is the entry of Cynthia Nixon into the New York gubernatorial race. Nixon has never held public office and is best known for starring in Sex and the City, but she has more to offer than acting. You’ll have to sift through a few political sound bites in this Glamour Q&A but it is still an engaging interview. I think Nixon’s participation in this race is going to force some challenging conversations.

If you want a breather from politics, read this feature about a girls hockey team from a Northern Ontario First Nation. The Globe’s Roy MacGregor tells the story of girls desperate to learn the game, and all the people who came together to help them. It’s heartwarming as hell and a good reminder that pushing yourself to do better isn’t confined to the workplace.

Finally, I loved Vanity Fair’s April cover story on Lena Waithe. Fresh off an Emmy win, Waithe wants to bring more people of colour and queer actors and writers into film and television. “You have to write and develop and wait for the world to catch up to your art,” Waithe told a Sundance panel earlier this year. That’s the kind of straight-talk that moves people forward.

What else we’re reading:

I’ve already mentioned my tendency to roll my eyes. The majority of the “think pieces” about the latest Lara Croft movie starring Alicia Vikander, which opened this month, have had me rolling my eyes so hard it hurt my face. The large-breasted video game character has been reimagined to bring her closer to the original vision of an adventuring archeologist, and the predictable outcry has been as boring as it is loud. That’s why this comic was such a delightful read. It explores the origins of the video game and how Lara Croft’s changing look reflects changing trends in the industry. – KH

Inspiring us:

It started out like a regular trip to the gym. But that day three years ago, while Cheryl Hopkins ran on the treadmill, she overheard two men working out close by. They were frustrated they’d had no luck while out ice fishing, despite using fishing lures and attractants.

Hopkins, who was a stay-at-home mom to three kids, had an idea. What if a bath bomb could solve their problem? She approached the men, one of whom would become her business partner, and suggested it. They were intrigued.

The Oakville, Ont., resident knew all about bath bombs, which bubble and fizz when dropped in a tub full of water, thanks to her teenage daughter. To create a version for fishing, she set to work learning everything she could about fish-feeding behaviour, scents and attractants.

After experimenting at home (to complaints from her husband about the “smelly endeavour”), Hopkins created a prototype, replicating the fizzing effect found in regular bath bombs while adding a mineral that mimics a blood trail and the smell of injured bait fish. Once she got the formula right, she gave her product a name, BaitCloud, and moved production to a small warehouse.

From there, Hopkins became an “accidental entrepreneur.” As local shops began to carry the product, buzz grew. But the official launch of BaitCloud came at ICAST 2016, the world’s largest sportfishing trade show. Soon after, in August, 2016, Hopkins and her partner Carl Rudnik, whom she’d met at the gym on that fateful day, launched a 30-second video on Facebook and watched it go viral. It racked up more than 10 million views in 72 hours, amounting to more than $100,000 in online sales. Now, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Cabela’s and the Bass Pro Shop carry BaitCloud and she and Rudnik are negotiating with Walmart.

Despite its resounding success, Hopkins, 50, says she often has to defend BaitCloud as “more than just a bath bomb.” Some men drop comments about putting the product in their wives’ baths – an idea Hopkins discourages, given the smell. But the humour isn’t entirely lost on her either. “It takes big balls to catch fish,” she laughs. – Shelby Blackley

