A heart drawn on sand, being washed away by waves.

Lacy Atalick is an audience growth editor at The Globe and Mail.

Divorce Day was January 4. Now, a month later, it’s time for Valentine’s Day. And in between was Blue Monday (Jan. 17), the most depressing day of the year.

With a pandemic still raging, protests happening in Ontario and patience wearing thin, forgive me if I’m not feeling the love this holiday.

Heading into year three of life with COVID-19, I get the sense that misery is a common theme.

So where does that leave us on V-Day this year? Normally, I don’t buy in to the commercial aspect of what I generally see as a silly Hallmark holiday. Being wined and dined on Feb. 14 has never really mattered to me, just that my relationship was sound. But are chocolates and flowers really such a bad thing? Amid all the doom and gloom, maybe Valentine’s Day – as corny as it may it be – is something that can help connect us back to some sense of normalcy.

As Elizabeth Gulino writes in Refinery 29: “Sometimes a little indulgence and splurging are what it takes to feel like you have control over your own life. We’re living in what feels like a constant state of emergency now, our need to show and receive love has only grown more desperate.”

That’s all fine and dandy if you actually have a significant other to share the holiday with. But unsurprisingly the pandemic has rattled the dating process and made meeting people harder than ever. There is a silver lining, though, as Logan Ury, director of relationship science for dating app Hinge, told Stacy Lee Kong in this weekend’s Globe: “When the pandemic hit, people had a lot of time alone to think, ‘Who am I? What do I want?’ We saw that people actually did a lot of internal thinking about their priorities – and they also realized it had become much harder to date, so it was no longer something that they took for granted.”

So while it may be trickier to connect standing six feet apart in masks, people going through the trouble to date right now may actually be more genuine, which could lead to more meaningful relationships come Valentine’s Day.

And, if we’re questioning the validity of this day as a whole, we may as well ask if it really needs to be reserved for romantic love. The term Galentine’s Day was coined for a reason, and, in my opinion, not just as a way to ease the lonely suffering of single ladies. Maybe it’s the perfect day to send your bestie a bouquet – and not necessarily roses (or, you could take inspiration from this fabulous Galentine’s gift guide from Vanity Fair). Or it could be the day you do something special for a parent or sibling (when was the last time you did that, anyway?). And is there anything more joyful as a kid than coming home with a paper bag stuffed with handwritten Valentines from classmates?

For some people, Valentine’s Day is a real litmus test for the state of their relationship. Marina Adshade, author of The Love Market: What You Need To Know About How We Date, Mate and Marry, chronicled her experience one year, when her boyfriend did zilch (not even a phone call) to acknowledge Valentine’s Day. “I wasn’t looking for expensive gifts and overpriced dinners,” she writes in The Globe. “I really just wanted a sign that he was committing to our relationship and, ultimately, the signal that I received was that our relationship was on the road to nowhere.” Turns out his lack of enthusiasm for Valentine’s Day mirrored a lack of enthusiasm for the relationship as a whole. (Spoiler alert: Within a few weeks, they broke up.)

So, yes, this year, I will celebrate Valentine’s Day, but it won’t have anything to do with romance. Remember those pastel, chalky conversation heart candies? Inspired by this Martha Stewart recipe, I’m going to bake mini cake versions and share with a whole range of people I love. I’ve got mini heart-shaped cake moulds, some squiggly icing and food colouring ready to go.

There may still be a pandemic outside my front door, but as Gulino puts it: “Humans have an evolutionary need for connectedness, which is why embracing the joy of Valentine’s Day in all its basic, kitschy glory is just what we need this year – an excuse to celebrate love in all forms.”

What else we’re thinking about:

Recently, I found myself in desperate need of some pandemic distraction TV (and let’s be honest, who doesn’t need this?). This led to binge watching the first season of Sneaky Pete on Amazon Prime. Shameless, I know. It’s not a new show, but it was new to me. A classic con man story, its most compelling character is the lead antagonist, played by Bryan Cranston, whom I only know as the dad from Malcolm in the Middle (because, yeah, I never watched Breaking Bad). The main character, played by Giovanni Ribisi, is released from jail but takes the identity of his former cellmate in an attempt to escape a violent gangster (you guessed it, that would be Cranston’s character). He jumps into a seemingly loving and supportive family, who believe he’s their relative. Once you’re in the thick of it, everyone is conning everyone, and you start to go along with the lies, for the sake of redemption. Pandemic distraction at its best, I’d say.

