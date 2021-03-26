 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Amplify: I knew nothing about raising boys. Then I had two of them

Sonali Verma
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

This is the weekly Amplify newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web or someone forwarded this e-mail newsletter to you, you can sign up for Amplify and all Globe newsletters here.

Sonali Verma is Senior Product Manager, Analytics, at the Globe and Mail.

Open this photo in gallery

The author's sons Suryakant (in yellow) and Amitav (in red) are pictured here as young boys and young men, horsing around with their father, Vikash Jain.

Handout

I know why I have two boys: Soon after my husband and I got married, my newly minted mother-in-law referred to our future children in the masculine. I immediately said, “I will have only girls.” The moment the words left my mouth, I knew I’d made her prediction my destiny.

Story continues below advertisement

Now, let me preface all this by saying I love my boys more than anything else in the world.

But back then, I knew nothing about boys. I am one of three sisters. I went to an all-women’s college with a strong feminist agenda. Plus, as a first-generation immigrant, I was sure I’d have nothing in common with boys growing up in Canada. How on earth was I ever going to relate to these creatures?

Turns out, we share many of the same feelings, challenges and experiences. But as a woman, I can help them see where our lives diverge and how they can help create a more equitable world for both genders. Also, boys are bombarded with messages of what it means to be “manly” – and it’s my job to ensure they are comfortable with expressing emotions and vulnerability. And while I’m certainly no expert in parenting (have you met my kids!) here are some of the lessons I’ve learned, so far, in my 17 years as a mother to boys.

Lesson #1

When your elementary schooler complains about all the special programs for girls that he can’t be part of, such as coding club or math club, try not to be shocked by his lack of empathy. He has been fortunate to grow up surrounded by successful women. Someone has to tell him the rest of the story: How his grandmother never had a chance to study beyond the seventh grade because she had to stay home and help take care of younger siblings, how women were only expected to work in fields that were extensions of their work at home (seamstresses, teachers and nurses), and how even today, they earn less than men do, despite being as qualified.

Lesson #2

Talk to them about consent. Yes, girls need to know about it. But boys boys really need to know. Listening to the radio in the car when driving to soccer four times a week is a great springboard for these conversations because all songs really are about relationships. Plus, you’re not making eye contact, so it’s relatively comfortable, particularly before they become self-conscious teenagers.

Lesson #3

Show them when they need to speak up. My husband is no longer on great terms with a neighbour after calling him out at a party for telling and encouraging his guests to tell misogynistic jokes. If your village includes men like that, it is a game-changer.

Lesson #4

Teach them the difference between using their judgment and doing things out of habit. For example, I’m not a fan of swearing. Yet, let’s face it, most young people swear without even realizing it. So, I made it clear to them that there are some words that I never want to hear coming out of their mouths. So long as they’re not dropping the f-bomb around me, they’re welcome talk to their friends any way they want. The point is, it’s not uncontrollable and it’s a conscious decision. Pro-tip: This applies to so much more in life than just swearing.

Story continues below advertisement

Lesson #5

Don’t take it personally when your otherwise chatty son stops talking much when he turns 16. He will still talk to you about what matters, just not as much and not as often. Give him space, and give him some credit for having absorbed your values.

Lesson #6

Children don’t do what you tell them – they do what they see. Let your sons see you apologize when you make a mistake. Let them see you feeling vulnerable. Show them with your actions what it means to be a feminist, what it means to be kind, what it means to be fair.

What else we’re thinking about:

You know what I said about doing things out of habit? The pandemic really gave me a chance to hit the reset button on my life and ask: What are the habits I want? I’ve started eating thoughtfully and running regularly for the first time ever (thanks to my inspiring family, all of whom started running last spring), stopped drinking coffee, been sleeping through the night (thanks to a white-noise app on my phone) and reading a book a week (thanks to having zero social life). One of the books that I read recently was the popular American Dirt, which is a gripping tale of courage and kindness in the Trump era. I read it before I realized it was controversial – I’d encourage you to do the same, if you can, and form your own opinion before viewing it through this lens, because it made me think about what I really valued in the book and why.

Inspired by something in this newsletter? If so, we hope you’ll amplify it by passing it on. And if there’s something we should know, or feedback you’d like to share, send us an e-mail at amplify@globeandmail.com.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies