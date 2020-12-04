Amplify: I’m a glass-half empty person, but I’m finding brightness amid the gloom

This is the weekly Amplify newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web or someone forwarded this e-mail newsletter to you, you can sign up for Amplify and all Globe newsletters here.

My glass is half-empty at the best of times – and these days even the half-full portion is barely palatable. Think barely lukewarm coffee or prosecco that’s been sitting out so long it is almost out of bubbles. (Note: I would still drink either.)

So maybe I’m not the best person to write about finding joy in these rotten times, light in the darkness, silver linings to the clouds.

And yet. Pandemics can make strange bedfellows.

As I have weathered the ups and (mostly) downs of this weird world we are now living in, I have managed to find ways to gain perspective and even see glimmers of hope. Here are some of the things that have helped me achieve this:

At the top of my list are two books that roused me out of my woe-is-me self-pity-party (because we can’t party with anyone else!). These were two celebrity memoirs, of all things, that I was going to be writing about as an arts reporter for The Globe.

Dolly Parton offers the brightest sparkle in the darkest of nights. She has experienced her own dark days, recounted in her new coffee table book, Dolly Parton, Songteller. She was severely depressed earlier in her career, and now she is living in a deeply-divided, pandemic-plagued U.S. But, she told me: “No matter what happens, I’m still going to believe in people, I’m still going to believe in God and I’m still going to believe that a better way and a better day [are] coming.”

Just as her book was being published, word emerged that Parton had donated US$1-million to the development of the Moderna vaccine, which will help get us out of this global pickle. As my colleague Elizabeth Renzetti wrote, “If you told me a year ago that Dolly would be the light at the end of a very dark plague tunnel, I would have said: Weird, but I can see it.”

In Michael J. Fox’s fourth memoir, No Time Like the Future: An Optimist Considers Mortality, Fox – who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease in his twenties – faces an unrelated, debilitating problem: a tumour fused to his spine that must be removed in a highly complex surgical procedure. Then, after months of rehab, when he re-learned to walk, he falls in his kitchen, shattering his arm. He hits a low point. But from his father-in-law – who also died that same annus horribilis, Fox learns an essential lesson: “With gratitude, optimism is sustainable.”

A third book, about recovering from one of the darkest moments in recent history, offers universal lessons we can all take from that journey. In The Choice: Embrace the Possible, Edith Eva Eger, now 93, recounts her imprisonment at Auschwitz, where her mother was murdered, and her life since: she immigrated to the U.S., became a psychologist and developed a philosophy to help people deal with problems far less onerous than what she has faced. “Suffering is universal. But victimhood is optional,” writes Eger in this part-memoir, part-self-help book. “We become our own jailors when we choose the confines of the victim’s mind.”

As you may have noticed, my reading list doesn’t always feature light fare. That’s why, during a rare break in book assignments this fall, I chose to skip over anything heavy and selected a book of essays lent to me by a girlfriend for the very purpose of lightening my psychic load. Annabelle Gurwitch’s I See You Made an Effort: Compliments, Indignities, and Survival Stories from the Edge of 50 is hilarious and so relatable, even from, ahem, the other side of 50. When I was done, I Googled Gurwitch and found a much more sobering recent essay: she went in for a coronavirus test and walked out with a stage four cancer diagnosis.

The pandemic has also pushed me to read more poetry. There’s nothing like poetry to get you through a tough time and still see the beauty of the world. And also, as Margaret Atwood pointed out during a recent interview, it’s short. I am now devouring poems such as Emily Dickinson’s After great pain, a formal feeling comes. (How did I make it to middle age without reading much Dickinson, I now wonder.)

I’ve also paused my regular NPR Morning Edition routine in favour of something more peppy. I’m a committed listener, but I could see that the constant doom and gloom of the pandemic news was starting to rattle my 12-year-old son – and, well, me. So these days I am telling my smart speaker to play music in the mornings instead. High in the rotation are The Chicks, Taylor Swift, Sarah Harmer, Kathleen Edwards and, of course, Dolly Parton.

And I put up Christmas lights outside this year. Okay, holiday lights. Hanukkah, the holiday my family celebrates as winter descends, is all about light (and fried food). And ever since Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, I have been thinking: we should install lights every year from Diwali until (the dreaded, for some of us) Valentine’s Day. I may not have been able to get the strings of lights very high on my trees – I am short and do not own a ladder – but I love looking at them: colourful, twinkly, mine. Lights in the darkness.

What else we’re thinking about:

I have a huge on-deck pile of books, most of them by women, waiting for some attention over the holidays. A partial list of what’s next on my reading list: Blaze Island by Catherine Bush, Field Notes from an Unintentional Birder by Julia Zarankin, Nerve by Eva Holland, Untamed by Glennon Doyle, Ridgerunner by Gil Adamson, The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett and Uncanny Valley by Anna Wiener. And These Fevered Days, Martha Ackmann’s biography of Emily Dickinson, which I first heard about on CBC’s Writers and Company, and sent me to Dickinson’s poetry. You will find some of these on the Globe 100, published this weekend.

Also two lesser-known books by authors I’ve gotten to know by email: Loose Woman by Beth Kaplan, a memoir that begins with her time working as an actor in Vancouver. And At the Bridge: James Teit and an Anthropology of Belonging by Wendy Wickwire. This biography, published by UBC Press, has won a slew of academic book awards and I can’t wait to give it some long-deserved attention over the holidays. Because Lord knows I’m going to have the time.

