Amplify: My daughter’s nearing teen years may scare me more than her

Something on this meadow trail has spooked my horse, causing the beast to dodge abruptly and at great speed in a direction my body wasn’t planning on going. I have not screamed – only a slightly lesser victory than staying in the saddle – because the imperative of this weekend at the ranch is to prove to my 13-year-old daughter that I am Cool Mother, someone she can do more with than argue, shop and play a new kind of hide-and-seek over her interior, teenaged life.

My name is Wendy Cox and I am the Western editor at The Globe and Mail. I’ve been a journalist for 30 years and a mother for 15 and after each of my three maternity leaves, I was eager to get back to work to a job I felt confident I was actually good at. That was when they were infants. Now, as the teenage years gape, worrying about food choices and preschool selection seems like bitterly useless training for what’s ahead in parenting a teenaged daughter. (I have a teenaged son too, but that is a different column.)

We are very different people, she and I. She’s the one telling me to turn down the music and insisting school permission forms get completed on time. In the midst of all-too-programmed lives and with my own distractions, clearing space to get to know her growing self seems incredibly important. It means looking for chances where she can show me who she is and I can show her that whatever our challenges, I love her.

My profession means I know there’s a lot I need to listen to.

A massive study of more than half a million teens in the United States found depression in teen girls had increased by 50 per cent between 2012 and 2015 – boys had increased by 21 per cent.

Too much screen time and social media have been shown again as recently as July not to help, especially for girls, as the Globe’s Erin Anderssen reports. A huge study of more than 11,000 students from Grade 7 to 12 in Ontario found over the last 10 years, there’s a been a steady rise in the percentage of students reporting mental-health issues.

When I gird myself for the arguments that ensue after demanding her phone be shut down, in the back of my mind is my colleague Eric Andrew-Gee’s piece on smartphones as the ruination of daydreams and relationships.

Even the #MeToo movement, with its empowering examples of fighting back and its ferocious demand for change, seems fraught in the context of our mother-daughter relationship. This New York Times piece captures well the conundrum of talking to daughters about sexual harassment and abuse. “We want to give them a sense of power and confidence, not vulnerability and weakness,” writes Anemona Hartocollis.

So how then to handle the purchase, with her own money, of a long-sleeved crop top which displays a smooth band of skin and a belly button? Why is that sexual? And if it isn’t, why do I want her to return it to the store? And even if it is, why shouldn’t she be free to be happy with her body and her emerging style?

But I am also aware that her teen years need not be a bridge crossing to Mordor.

My daughter is less likely to face the kind of harassment suffered by some women in my generation as a result of a movement – #MeToo – that is not yet a year old. Or at least, she is more equipped to stand up for herself knowing that society will no longer tolerate such behaviour.

The negative effects of social media and too much time spent online are understood even by her. To combat the corrosiveness of social media, we are armed with techniques and the benefits of mindfulness. This piece has a wealth of tips and resources for teaching a healthy relationship with technology.

My daughter has the ability to realize a future she dreams of with fewer constraints than previous generations: The 2016 census shows 64 per cent of graduates between the ages of 25 and 34 with medical degrees were women. As The Globe’s Janet McFarland reports, the 2017 engineering class at the University of Toronto is 42 per cent female. Women and men are entering law school at about equal rates in the United States and in Canada.

She is surrounded by female role models – friends and family – who have broken barriers: A mining vice-president, a forestry executive, a teacher, caregivers, an opera singer, a prominent scientist, an aspiring actress, a Loran scholar.

And she’s got me. Which is why I am on this horse.

Good thing I’m not worried about head injury: She made me wear a helmet.

