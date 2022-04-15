This is the weekly Amplify newsletter, where you can be inspired and challenged by the voices, opinions and insights of women at The Globe and Mail. If you’re reading this on the web or someone forwarded this e-mail newsletter to you, you can sign up for Amplify and all Globe newsletters here.

Rebecca Tucker is a programming editor at The Globe and Mail.

In four months, I hope to be eating a homegrown tomato.

At the beginning of the year, I moved to a house with a messy but promising half-paved half-tiled back lot – not a backyard, technically, but a space with great growing potential. Since then, I’ve been dreaming of raised garden beds spilling over with leafy greens, fresh herbs and, of course, those perfect summer tomatoes. Getting started on a vegetable garden now is, admittedly, a bit late: In southern Ontario, we’re well past the last frost (fingers crossed!), and many more experienced home gardeners are already monitoring the progress of their indoor seedlings. But I’m not discouraged: I’ve sketched out a plan, my planters are on the way and this weekend I’ll begin clearing out winter debris and setting the stage for my summer bounty-to-be.

It’s not my first crack at homegrown vegetables. My grandmother, an Italian immigrant, was a skilled vegetable grower; she passed her talent and passion for gardening on to my mother, who still grows tomatoes, lettuces and summer squashes so big, they ought to be in fall fairs. The women in my family have a green thumb that seems hereditary. But for the last three years, my efforts to grow my own food have largely been failures. My downtown Toronto apartment had a patio large enough for several raised planters but, since it was surrounded by skyscrapers, there was no hope that my veggies would get enough sun to grow. Adding insult to the injury of my anemic tomato harvest would be photos from my mother of her tomato plants: towering stalks so prolific she’d beg me to come and take some home (which I would do, gladly if a bit resentfully).

Growing food has taken on new meaning during the last two years, as the pandemic upended global food supply chains. Early in the pandemic, Second World War-style “victory gardens” spiked in popularity, as many Canadians pivoted toward domestic self-sufficiency (see also: the sourdough boom). Now, as global inflation hits historic highs and food prices skyrocket, my vegetable garden could also be a (minor, yes) cost-cutting measure, helping me avoid ballooning grocery store prices while also cutting down on my environmental footprint and putting wholesome food on the table.

This sort of domestic multitasking – figuring out, at the same time, how to stretch a dollar, serve the community and dish up a good meal – has long been relegated to women. And our relationship to this kind of domestic labour, like our relationship to food, was also indelibly affected by the pandemic, as the competing priorities of housework and domestic labour drove women out of the workforce in record numbers, and new, hybrid work arrangements not offering much in the way of respite. Many of the women I know are now struggling not only to balance the twin demands of their work and home lives, but to stretch their grocery budgets, too (in some cases, these budgets simply can’t stretch any further: food bank use in Canada has spiked exponentially in recent years). “Women’s work,” it seems, never ends.

Earlier in the pandemic, I started reading a book called Revolution at Point Zero, by Silvia Federici. Federici, an Italian activist who founded the Wages for Housework campaign in 1972, enjoyed a resurgence in popularity last year as the importance – and literal value – of women’s domestic labour became a hot-button topic. In the book, Federici writes that one of the main difficulties of getting other women on board with the campaign was that, simply, many were reluctant to validate domestic labour at all: Shouldn’t we, the thinking went, just stop doing it?

We know now, of course, that domestic labour has great value – socially, emotionally and literally. We know, too, that it has historically been unfairly gendered, and that both men and women benefit when domestic tasks are more equally shared. But as I plan my garden, I’m not resentful to be carrying on the work of previous generations of women in my family; I’m proud to have inherited their knowledge. And while I don’t think a backyard vegetable garden is a safeguard against the impacts of inflation, for me, it’s a reflection of the importance and power of the domestic labour that has long been dismissed as “women’s work.” Like my mother and grandmother before me, I am, in the ways I am able, taking small but significant steps toward improving the efficiency, sustainability and health of my household. Plus, I now live closer to my mother than I have since my teens. I’m already excited to bring her my first ripe tomato.

