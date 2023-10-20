This is the weekly Amplify newsletter, where you can be inspired and challenged by the voices, opinions and insights of women at The Globe and Mail, and our contributor community.

Ana Pereira is a Toronto-based journalist.

As much as I tried to be happy for her, I couldn’t hide my true feelings when my mother started taking Ozempic.

I would see it everywhere I went – ads on billboards and streetcars prompting city dwellers to “ask their doctor” about it. I had mostly understood the drug to be a celebrity fad, a medication originally meant for diabetics that was now being used off-label by movie stars trying to shed pounds quickly.

Two years ago, my mother started treatment for stage one breast cancer. During her treatment, she gained significant weight, which affected her self-esteem and made her worry about a potential cancer rebound. This led her to Ozempic.

Seeing my mother so upset over her body image reminded me of my high school days when I was obsessed with examining the flatness of my stomach in the mirror, only to hate the way I looked every time. While she believed the drug could help her get back on track, I thought it promoted a toxic mentality where, above eating well and exercising, everyone’s ultimate goal should be to be skinny.

I had worked so hard since my teens to love my body as it was and wished she would try to do the same. When the initial side effects – hers were mostly nausea and fatigue – kicked in, I’d swallow my angst as we sat at our mother-daughter lunches, avoiding her glances while she barely touched the appetizers.

But not long after my mother started on Ozempic, I was prescribed anxiety medication. While I had struggled with anxiety since I was a young girl, by age 23, I found myself being late for every appointment after having to check and recheck the appliances in my home. I had previously tried therapy, yoga, incorporating antioxidants into my diet and even sniffing lavender oil during moments of stress, but none of these things helped me stop thinking about my stove bursting into flames as I was about to leave my apartment.

I dreaded telling my mother about the meds. I had judged her for taking Ozempic, how would she react to this?

My past conversations with my mother about my mental health had been difficult. I often think about her in her 20s, a firecracker pursuing a career as a project manager in the credit cards division of a major South American bank, all while she built our family with my father. She made it seem so easy – why hadn’t she felt the same way in her 20s as I do now?

“Have you tried conditioning yourself to think more positive thoughts?” she’d say whenever I’d feel anxious, and then proceed to send me a 10-minute guided meditation video. While I’m not denying her strategies work for some people, they just didn’t for me. All I wanted her to say instead was, “I love you. Everything will be okay, and what you’re doing is enough.”

When it came to sharing the news of my diagnosis and the drugs, I thought of all the possible outcomes of our conversation, and feared how empty I’d feel without her support.

“Hello?” my mother greeted me from the other side of FaceTime, lying on her bed.

After the mundane life updates, I told her I was about to say something I thought she wouldn’t like, but I hoped she’d try to understand. She fixed her eyes on me, listening as I explained how I really did attempt to deal with my anxiety on my own, but it was damaging my quality of life, my work and my relationships. I told her that my doctor had prescribed an anxiety drug and I was considering taking it, but I didn’t want to feel that I had let her down.

After a brief moment of silence, she placed her hand on her heart and said: “I know what it’s like to try your hardest to feel good, but your body is constantly failing you.” Like my attempts at a self-directed cure for anxiety, she too had tried all kinds of methods to counteract her weight gain on her own. It had been hard to accept that she might need medication, and it came with side effects, but it was the best choice available to her.

I felt relief rush over my body.

In reflecting on that conversation I’ve realized that, through different manifestations in our bodies, my mother’s pain is the same as mine. We are, as the science now increasingly shows for both mental health and body weight, products of our genetics, brain chemistry and external factors. And we are both products of a world that pressures women to live up to extremely unattainable standards of beauty and success.

What we’re all looking for is to be understood by the ones who love us most; not to be judged on our journey but supported in taking whatever steps feel right in looking after our individual health.

I’m thankful to be learning these lessons in self-compassion and vulnerability in my 20s. I’m taking my own steps toward success in this decade of my life, just as my mother did in hers.

