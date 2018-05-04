Amplify: Teen magazines were my first exposure to media. What do they look like now?

This is the weekly Amplify newsletter. You can sign up for Amplify and all Globe newsletters here.

I visited my parents’ home last week and found myself on a nostalgia trip, flipping through old copies of J-14, YM magazine and Teen Vogue. These titles epitomize early 2000s teen media. The experience was a throwback to loitering in the magazine aisle in suburban Safeways while my mom bought groceries, and it made me wonder: Has the teen magazine scene changed since I was in high school?

I’m Ming Wong, assistant art director at The Globe, and what’s catching my eye is the modern take on teen magazines, which are still largely targeted at young women.

This topic has been on my mind because: One, as a designer, I’m drawn to how these youth brands are presented visually. (Have they changed from the old model of extremely bubbly typography and airbrushed cut-outs?) Two, as someone working in media, it’s easy to see that teens are gaining political traction these days. And I have to wonder if that’s why teen mags have pivoted away from selling readers “10 ways to win your crush, while losing weight and getting As in five days.”

Quartz’s Corinne Purtill summarizes the magazine phenomenon of my teens well: They tended to follow the rule of “smiling cover models, cheerily cheesy headlines, and evergreen obsessions (makeup! celebrities! relationships! clothes!)” Flipping through them was a rite of passage, even when diverse representation wasn’t there.

But the current versions that stick out to me don’t limit their young audiences to just shiny celebrities, crushes and clothes. Tavi Gevinson knew this when she started Rookie Mag at 15: You don’t have to dumb things down for your young audience. Rookie’s content, as The Globe’s Susan Krashinsky Robertson writes, is “explicitly feminist, occasionally snarky and generally respectful of its audience’s intelligence.” Though it’s mostly online, the best of the year’s content is packaged in a Yearbook that resembles a handmade scrapbook.

And in April, in response to the student-led gun control rallies in the U.S., Seventeen published a special March For Our Lives issue where instead of stars, teen activists like Emma González graced their glossy pages. It’s refreshing to see a legacy teen brand not afraid to go off script from the fashion-makeup-celebrity-crushes formula, and instead embracing what’s going on in the news and challenging their readers to do the same.

Meanwhile, the New York Times Magazine education issue and the California Sunday Magazine’s teenagers issue are examples of established publications putting young people in the driver’s seat. Both do a good job of replicating the high-school experience without being condescending. I think back to the 2016 education issue because the cover and inside photo feature was by student photographer Nico Young, who photographed what life is like at his Santa Monica high school. Designer Chloe Scheffe also ran the magazine’s standard typefaces through a photocopier to get them looking more tactile than a regular professionally typeset page. As a designer I love how genuine both these projects feel.

But there are still criticisms to be made. The New Yorker’s Jia Tolentino wrote about the “unnerving existence” of Teen Bo$$, the magazine for young entrepreneurs. Published by the same Bauer Media Group that publishes J-14, Teen Bo$$’s look and feel is similar to the teen tabloid I used to read. Ms. Tolentino hits the nail on the head: Glossy mags like these reinforce the idea that “female ambition must be smiling and social.” The frantic typography on the cover screams at the reader to urgently go from “tween to tycoon.” It feels like a bubble-gum version of those Fiverr “hustle-til-I-literally-die” ads.

I’ve mainly focused on print projects here – because, one, my job is mostly in print, and two, to crack the Instagram-Snapchat world of teen media would require much more time – but it’s obvious that what’s out there for teens is no longer restricted to what’s available at the grocery checkout line, and some of it is worth noting.

Even though Teen Vogue has ceased print production, it’s still publishing articles online and getting more political than ever. Them is a slick new online LGBTQ publication gaining traction on the ‘gram. And CBC’s Mic Drop is a podcast that features Canadian teens’ stories “without any adult interruption.” The most recent episode still covers topics like makeup, but lets teens run the show and explore stories that go beyond eyeshadow tips, like how beauty brands with limited foundation lines exclude girls with darker skin tones.

Publishers are realizing that pretending to have all the answers to truth, beauty and life don’t work. Researching these publications (and shows) makes me wish I knew there was a greater variety of magazines at my disposal when I was growing up. But if, at the end of the day, teens want to read about Riverdale’s latest season or do a quiz about which slime they are, let them have at it because it’s obvious adults still do.

What else we’re reading

I’m currently reading Those Who Leave and Those Who Stay, the third instalment of Elena Ferrante’s Neapolitan novels. The four-book series follows the friendship of Lila and Elena, two girls who grow up in postwar Italy, as they go from girlhood to adolescence to adulthood. Everything I’ve read about the series is about how Ms. Ferrante is able to describe the complexities of female relationships with heart and honesty – and it’s all true.

And If you’ve already finished the series, Ms. Ferrante, which is her pen name, writes a weekly column in The Guardian that will satisfy your desire for writing that tugs at your heartstrings, makes you wistful for a past you didn’t have, and reminds you to call your girlfriend. – MW

Inspiring us

Whenever Françoise Baylis is faced with a complex question, she asks herself, “What kind of world do I want to live in?” A philosopher by training, she has become an internationally renowned name in the world of bioethics as a professor and Canada Research Chair in Bioethics and Philosophy at Dalhousie University, as well as the 2017 recipient of the Order of Canada, and Order of Nova Scotia. Her work focuses on women’s reproductive health and genetic technologies, looking specifically at contentious ethical issues in the realm of health care, going back to the late 1980s and the advent of what is now known as in-vitro fertilization. Back then, she examined questions like whether human embryos can and should be manipulated outside the human body and what the implications of doing this are. Her career has followed those kinds of questions as technology continues to evolve, challenging policy makers and empowering the general public to think broadly and deeply about changes in health, science and biotechnology.

Most recently, she has been a voice of opposition to a Liberal MP’s private member’s bill that would amend the Assisted Human Reproductive Act, which would allow people to pay for surrogacy and for a sperm and eggs. She sees this as a slippery slope to putting the human body in the marketplace and commodifying women’s bodies. “Who will have access to these wild and wonderful technologies, and who will be discriminated against, suffer stigmatization and be oppressed because of problems of access?” Powerful people will be the ones to benefit from a new technology if it’s monetized, she explains.

Ms. Baylis believes bioethicists need to take on greater advocacy roles and use their expertise in pursuit of social justice. Her hope is to “make the powerful care” about matters of fairness.

Some readers might also recognize her name for other reasons: She and three other professors at the university filed a complaint on behalf of female dentistry students after a group of male classmates posted misogynistic comments about them in a Facebook group.

“We are all born of mothers. Think about your mother, and the respect you owe her,” Ms. Baylis says, crediting her own as having a huge impact on her life. Her mother, Gloria Baylis, won the first successful case of racial discrimination in employment in Canada in the 1960s. Gloria, who had come to Montreal from Barbados, was told all the nursing positions were filled at the Queen Elizabeth Hotel, even though that wasn’t true. “That court case took nearly 12 years to resolve and in the end only a fine of 25 dollars,” says Françoise Baylis. “I learned from that stamina, respect and standing up for others. If you have talents of a particular kind that others do not have, you should be using them for the benefit of us all.” – Kiran Rana

