Barbara Firth in her home in London, Ont., on Sept. 19.

What do a ballpoint pen, a loose-leaf tea strainer and a solar-powered figurine with a tiny waving hand all have in common? In my grandmother’s house, you can find all of these items in novelty form, fashioned into the shape of Queen Elizabeth.

I am responsible for all three of the aforementioned tchotchkes having made their way into the home of Barbara Firth – my 91-year-old grandmother, who still lives independently in the London, Ont., house she bought with my late grandfather in 1951.

For decades, she’s been an avid collector of all things England and royal: from an impressive suite of English bone china tea cups and saucers, to stamps and coins issued in honour of the Queen’s many jubilees, to all manner of books, magazines, newspapers, kitchen towels, storage tins and fridge magnets. The aforementioned solar-powered Queen figurine has a companion in the form of a sun-powered corgi; they wave and bob their heads, respectively, from the kitchen window sill.

I’ve been thinking about my grandmother and her love for the Queen a lot lately. On the phone earlier this week, she marvelled at the Queen’s embodiment of loyalty and duty, and her promise as a young woman to devote the rest of her life to serving the British public, an oath she kept until the very end.

As a content editor in The Globe’s Opinion section, I’ve observed (and helped edit) a flood of recent commentary on the end of this Elizabethan era and our post-Queen future. To say the reaction has been mixed would be, well, a royal understatement.

Contributors have recounted how the Queen was beloved for her unwavering devotion to a role she unexpectedly stepped into at the age of 25. But now that she’s been replaced by a decidedly less popular monarch, others pointed out, the future of the Crown feels less certain.

And let’s not forget, noted others, that England’s monarchy will forever carry the mark of its colonial past, and Canada is on a very long road toward truth and reconciliation with Indigenous peoples.

Then there’s been the court of broader public opinion – social media has been flooded with tributes to the late monarch and well-wishes for her heirs, along with calls to abolish any trace of the Crown’s official capacity. I’ve seen both types of reactions expressed by my own colleagues, friends and family, and I’ve struggled with the notion that the Royals could be both loved and hated within my own circle.

On the “pro” side, the Royals reportedly generate billions of dollars in tourism money. Their charity selection process is practically a guarantee for revenue for those causes. But there remains a pall cast by sins both old and new: They have been seemingly unable to connect the dots between centuries of British imperialism and the ongoing fallout from Harry and Meghan’s decision to step away from royal duties, citing struggles with racist behaviour directed toward them by the media, the public and, allegedly, from within the family itself.

On Monday, my grandmother rose from her bed at 4:30 a.m. and, with coffee as her fuel, sat down to watch the entirety of the Queen’s funeral procession from Westminster Abbey to Windsor Castle. “It was just so majestic,” she told me later.

Barbara Firth has been an avid collector of all things England and royal for decades.

I, meanwhile, was annoyed at the images, flooding Twitter, of Prince Harry wearing a plain suit (as was Prince Andrew, who had been stripped of his titles following a sexual abuse lawsuit), apparently barred from donning his military uniform for opaque royal-protocol reasons, while other family members (who had decidedly not completed two tours of duty in Afghanistan) stepped out with their epaulettes.

Turns out, my grandmother was annoyed as well. “I think that’s very unfair … I felt really bad for Harry throughout all of it, I think he really was hurting,” she said. “I truly wish things were much better because the rift in the family is not good,” she added. She had believed every word of what Meghan and Harry had to say in their much-discussed interview with Oprah, she told me, and as the new monarch, King Charles would have some work to do to repair the damage.

But why bother? I wondered. This whole business of the Crown seems broken, along with the family attached to it.

“Because there are good and bad in most things,” my grandmother replied. “And really, none of us is perfect. We all do things at times that afterwards we regret.” No doubt Queen Elizabeth had a few regrets of her own, “but she couldn’t air them the way we could.”

It was this sentiment that made me pause. I’d heard that kind of hope for reconciliation from her before, when rifts had appeared in our own family.

I realized that my grandmother’s view of the Royals reflected her approach to conflict in general – that as long as someone, on at least one side of the equation, was willing to put ego aside and lead with love, there was still a path forward.

For all her mistakes, and the sins of the monarchy’s past, there was a selflessness to the Queen. When you really love something or someone, you take it as a whole, warts and all, my grandmother reminded me.

As for the future, “I hope I’m around for a few more years so I can keep my eye on Charles,” she noted.

She may be an optimist, but she hasn’t forgotten his scandal-ridden behaviour toward Princess Diana. “If he is as sincere as he’s trying to make us believe, I think he’ll probably do a good job. Time will tell the tale, honey. It always does.”

Solar-powered Queen and corgi figurines.

