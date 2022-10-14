This is the weekly Amplify newsletter, where you can be inspired and challenged by the voices, opinions and insights of women at The Globe and Mail.

Belinda Lloyd is deputy foreign editor at The Globe and Mail.

For many people, Thanksgiving Day earlier this week was an occasion to celebrate the blessings in our lives. For me, it was a day when mental health weighed heavily on my mind, and not just because the holiday fell on the same date as World Mental Health Day this year.

My kids have the same teacher, and just before the long weekend, my daughter told me that his son was taken to hospital from school. The boy, who at about 10 is the same age as my kids, was punched so badly in the eye that it was bleeding profusely. Their teacher found out about the attack while he was on a field trip with my kids’ class.

My heart sank listening to my daughter.

I felt crushed for this teacher, looking after 27 kids on a school trip, hearing his child had been senselessly injured by another child for unexplainable reasons.

But, truthfully, hearing about this horrible event felt personal too, bringing back a flood of emotions in me. Three years ago, my son was bullied. On school grounds, the bully repeatedly kicked my son and broke his kneecap. He was too afraid to talk about it, and his school didn’t even inform me of what happened until I confronted the school principal.

The bullying has left deep scars with my son, psychologically and physically.

When my daughter was sharing the details, I noticed my boy was eerily quiet and visibly uncomfortable. The trauma of what happened to him hasn’t fully gone away and, frankly, I’m not sure it ever will.

And that’s what got me so choked up that day.

As a mother, I experience the whole gamut of emotions raising my two kids, from heart-bursting love to extreme frustration, and everything in between. I don’t think many moms would disagree when I say that at this stage in my kids’ lives, when they are still experiencing so much for the first time and learning to navigate this overwhelming, often scary world, the feeling I might experience most is the need to protect them.

Protect them from the evils of social media. Protect them from racism and sexism and all the other ugly injustices of the world. Protect them from COVID, drugs, too much sugar and bad fashion choices. And, yes, protect them from bullies.

I couldn’t protect my son from his bully, and it made me feel like I failed him as a mother.

That’s a feeling writer Shandley McMurray can relate to. A few years ago, she wrote a memorable piece for Today’s Parent in the form of a letter to her daughter’s bullies: “She knows you think she’s weird because you’ve told her. She knows you don’t like her because you’ve told her. She knows you think she’s annoying because you’ve told her. That’s why she’s trying so hard to quiet down and back off. Before she enters the school gate each morning, my daughter quietly tells herself, ‘If you fit in, they’ll be nice. Just act normal.’

Let me tell you something: She is better than normal. And it breaks my heart in a way I never thought possible that, because of your cruelty, my exuberant daughter is trying to squash her personality to make you like her. I am the one who’s supposed to protect her from people like you, but I can’t because I’m not there.”

Of course I know, that my ultimate job as parent is not just to protect, but also to prepare. To prepare my kids for all those threats I listed earlier, including bullies because, let’s be honest, they’re not just in the schoolyard. They’re in university lecture halls, corporate boardrooms and the dining halls of retirement homes, too.

Seeing what my son has gone through, I know that bullying can affect victims’ physical and mental health into adulthood. Some studies indicate bullied children are more likely to experience depression, anxiety and sometimes long-term damage to self-esteem.

Resources abound on how to help your child deal with bullying, whether it’s physical or verbal. Talk to them about what is bullying and what isn’t. Arm them with a list of retorts and role play “what-if” scenarios. If the bullying becomes routine, report it to the school (I have to note that in our case, the school was unhelpful, so I wouldn’t necessarily count on this as a solution).

Back to my Thanksgiving weekend, I reached out to my kids’ teacher to check in on him. I was glad to hear his son was discharged from hospital in time to have turkey dinner at home.

And I’m with him 100 per cent when he says that there’s too much talk about zero tolerance of bullying and not enough meaningful action, because we all know that it can in fact end in tragedy in some cases.

If we want to protect our kids’ mental and physical well-being, there needs to be real and true change. I hope that comes sooner than later, and in the meantime, I will continue working with my son to rebuild his full confidence, and bring back the outspoken, exuberant boy I know he really is.

What else we’re thinking about:

I’m reading Constance Wu’s new memoir, Making a Scene. The Crazy Rich Asians star opens up about the emotional trauma that made her contemplate ending her life three years ago. Her downward spiral was triggered by a controversial tweet in 2019 in which she expressed unhappiness over her hit show Fresh Off the Boat getting renewed for a sixth season.

She received a lot of vitriolic hate for that tweet. I remember seeing it, initially thinking she came across as ungrateful, even bratty. But reading her memoir has made me realize her outburst happened because she was repressing years of abuse from one of the show’s producers. It also reminded me that you never know what people are going through, be they family, friends, colleagues or strangers, in this complicated journey called life. You never know what burdens people bear. What you say or do can either lift someone up or break them apart.

