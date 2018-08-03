Amplify: We all want to be listened to, believed and supported. So why do we shut each other down?

This is the weekly Amplify newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web or someone forwarded this e-mail newsletter to you, you can sign up for Amplify and all Globe newsletters here.

Samantha Bee’s verbal attack on Ivanka Trump earlier this summer has pretty much faded from public discourse. And in view of the recent egregious policy decisions U.S. President Donald Trump (separation of migrant families, the Helsinki summit), Ms. Bee’s epithet – in which she called Ms. Trump a “see you next Tuesday” – seems almost benign.

I’m Sheema Khan, a monthly op-ed columnist for The Globe and Mail based in Ottawa. I love Samantha Bee. I’m not a big fan of Ivanka Trump. However, I found Ms. Bee’s comment offensive. She used vernacular that men use to denigrate women. It essentially reduces women to a disembodied sexual organ. (Ms. Bee did apologize.) Bad enough that men use it against women. But woman versus woman?

Then, closer to home, we saw Liberal and Conservative female politicians take swipes at each other in their bid to one up their feminist credentials, in what columnist Elizabeth Renzetti called “feminist mixed martial arts.”

All of this is antithetical to a relatively recent event, where women banded together from across the entire spectrum of society: the 2017 Women’s March. Women of every race, religion, sexuality, politics – you name it – marched to call for an end to misogyny, demand respect and pledge to work together on shared goals.

While I watched footage of women marching last January, I felt, for the first time, a genuine shift toward “big-tent” feminism, where women of all backgrounds, with different struggles, were welcome.

As a Muslim woman, I have learned why inclusivity matters in feminism. When I was a grad student at Harvard 30 years ago, I explored my spirituality and emerged more committed to my faith. I remember being impressed by one visiting female scholar, finding her articulate and intelligent during our conversations. But once I started to wear the hijab, she refused to engage with me. I recall feeling the sting of exclusion and realized that some are only open-minded if you conform to their rules.

Since then, I’ve been occasionally labelled as oppressed because of my hijab. Yet, as Aima Niqabae points out in her essay, “What It Means To Be A Muslim Woman & A Feminist, From Someone Who Is Both,” such criticism seeks to “invalidate my experience as a Muslim woman,” by projecting a historical reference of female oppression. Bowing to critics who have no understanding of who I am, and what I value, is the first step toward annihilation of my self-esteem. It also hampers my ability to make my own choices. To the critics, I ask: Isn’t it true that feminism is the freedom to choose religion and be seen as an equal?

On the flip side, women from minorities sometimes do want to speak out about injustices in their communities. But, as we see happening with some women sharing their stories as part of the #MeToo movement, there is a risk of backlash. We all need to be listened to, believed and supported by our sisters, not shut down because of perceived differences.

The need to understand each other cuts across all religions, not just Islam, of course. I was heartened to read the following words about how feminism and religion, in this case Mormonism, intersect. Laurel Thatcher Ulrich, a Pulitzer-winning author and professor at Harvard, writes: “To care enough about the church to want to see it better, to cherish the past without denying the future, to love and respect the brethren while recognizing their limitations, to be willing to speak when no one is listening – all of these require faith.” And all of these can occur while pushing feminism forward.

And moving forward we are. Despite our shortfalls, I do believe women from different communities are starting to understand each other better. In April, I experienced big-tent feminism as a delegate to the W7 Summit (in the lead-up to the 2018 G7 summit in Charlevoix, Que.), which brought together experts from across the globe. We found consensus on women’s economic empowerment, peace and security, climate change, violence against women, sexual and reproductive health and rights, feminist movement building and intersectional feminism. The final communiqué called on G7 leaders to establish a feminist vision in which these issues should be at the forefront of national policies.

I’ll end with an anecdote that still blows my mind, and I assure you, I found it as outlandish then as you probably do reading about it now. Some 25 years ago, I was feeling pressure to get married. As a “solution,” a Muslim friend offered to share her husband with me in a polygamous marriage. I can still remember Fatima looking at me with all sincerity and saying, “Sheema, my husband is wonderful. In our faith, we love for our sisters what we love for ourselves. I love my husband. And I love for you, what I love for myself.” Stunned, I politely said no. Inside, I squirmed – as I do now – at the thought of “sharing” a husband. I’ve always been against such an arrangement. But I realized that Fatima was coming from a place of compassion, sacrifice and generosity. As women, we have different perspectives. No need for feminist mixed martial arts.

What else we’re reading:

A couple of weeks ago, New York Times White House correspondent Maggie Haberman wrote about her decision to go off Twitter. “The viciousness, toxic partisan anger, intellectual dishonesty, motive-questioning and sexism are at all-time highs, with no end in sight," she explained. I am not on social media. However, like many columnists, I have had my share of vile comments over my 15 years of writing. Haberman’s piece got me thinking about this and led me to this bigger question: How do we, as a society, temper the growing incivility that has been given free license on electronic platforms?

