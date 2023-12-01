This is the weekly Amplify newsletter, where you can be inspired and challenged by the voices, opinions and insights of women at The Globe and Mail, and our contributor community.

This week’s newsletter was written by Taryn Herlich, a Toronto-based writer.

My grandmother recently dug up some old memorabilia. From boxes filled with beautiful photographs and old birthday cards, she shared a series of treasures, including a lovely surprise – love letters written to her by my grandfather. Dating back to 1962, the pages remained crisp and clean, full of his heartfelt proclamations. It looked as though they were written yesterday.

“My darling, a day has come and gone, and although the waiting time till I see you once again has decreased, my longing for you grows stronger than the day before,” wrote my grandfather.

Lately, I’ve been longing for the simplicity of writing letters – particularly, the pace of communication they represent.

My aunt sends out letters all the time to friends and family, accompanied by an original drawing. She goes to different neighbourhoods and sketches buildings, parks and anything else going on around her. She compares this process to sending out a time capsule, a snapshot of a moment. “I really love sending letters because you know people love receiving them,” she told me over the phone. As she put it, “It becomes an object you save.”

I love this way of communicating with her. My generation has become so reliant on instant gratification that patience is practically now unheard of. This has extended to our primary way of finding love – through online dating. Nowadays, we have choice overload – if one match doesn’t work out, just a few simple swipes will produce 10 more. But research has also bolstered what many women will tell you anecdotally – that online dating is a real challenge. In one study, Pew Research found that more than half of women surveyed had received unwanted images or messages on dating apps.

I believe online dating has fundamentally changed how we find and value love because we no longer have to wait to correspond with someone. With smartphones, we are all almost too available – people often expect instant access to your time and attention on a 24/7 basis. It is wonderful that we can get in touch so fast and chat with loved ones from across the globe. But I wonder how our society would function if personal communication was slower. Part of me feels it could even resolve a lot of our interpersonal issues.

Think about when you’ve had a conflict with a loved one. You’re arguing back and forth, going in circles, and it’s as though no one can get a word in. Emotions are heightened, and you’re both in this frazzled, high-stress, high-anxiety headspace. Now imagine if, instead of continuing to argue, you both sat down and wrote each other a letter. Would it allow for a more thoughtful processing of emotions and perhaps decrease the risk of an impulsive response? I’d wager you’d be able to express your thoughts and frustration without the pressures and resultant mishaps of a confrontation.

Research has shown that writing down our emotions, whether in a letter or a journal, has many benefits. It reduces stress, allows time for reflection and gives our brains what they crave in this fast-paced, digital world – a much-needed pause.

I have some additional anecdotal proof as well: “I think writing to you makes me feel better. It’s like an outlet for my feelings,” said one excerpt from my grandfather’s letters.

While I don’t think we’ll all be throwing away our smartphones anytime soon, I do think the world would be a better place if we took more time to be thoughtful in our correspondence. Imagine if we approached communication with the same time and thoughtfulness required of letter writing – would we perhaps feel more valued in the dating world? Could such a shift rekindle romance and foster more happiness?

“I miss you, I love you, I need you, you are my joy and happiness and peace, get here quick,” my grandfather wrote.

While it’s unrealistic to think we would all eschew the internet in favour of a complete return to paper and pen, perhaps you might take the time to write down your thoughts or send someone a handwritten note for this reason: leaving a legacy.

Like my grandfather, you feel a person’s presence come alive through ink on a page. In a world where human connection has vastly changed and romance is a swipe (or not) away, handwritten letters feel like pieces of gold. Physical documents are also things you can hold onto for decades. Letters and journals conjure memories and feel like an actual imprint of the person who made them.

Letter writing also forces us to be patient in a society that’s go, go, go. It leads us to pause and reflect, to think and feel, to ask questions, and to make an effort to form a genuine connection with another human being.

So, I ask, do you think the world would be a better place if we wrote letters more often, if only to take a break from our phones? Would our daily interactions be filled with more smiles and hellos? I, for one, believe so.

What else we’re thinking about:

On the topic of letters, for a few years now I have written them to my future self. There’s this amazing website called FutureMe. You can set a date and write an inspiring, motivational or even just conversational letter to yourself. I recently received one from three years ago, and it was a beautiful surprise. It made me feel on track and where I needed to be, and it was also a therapeutic experience. I highly recommend it.

Marianne

