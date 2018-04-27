Amplify: We’re turning up the volume on women’s voices – and we won’t stop

This is the weekly Amplify newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web or someone forwarded this e-mail newsletter to you, you can sign up for Amplify and all Globe newsletters here.

I recently had the chance to visit the Washington Post newsroom. Afterward, I went to see The Post, a film that tells the thrilling story of Katharine Graham, the first American female publisher, and The Washington Post’s pursuit to publish the Pentagon Papers. Working for a media company, I naturally loved how it captured daily elements of life in a newsroom – with a touch of Hollywood-style glorification. The scenes of copy editors getting luxurious amounts of time to put finishing touches on a story? Let’s just say a newsroom is usually a lot louder, faster and messier.

What I admire most about the film is the screenplay – its language and nuance of voice. Margaret Sullivan at The Washington Post wrote about it back in December when it hit theatres. It was Sullivan’s piece that truly inspired me not only to watch the movie but to listen closely to the voices within it, especially Graham’s.

I’m Cynthia Young, head of audience at The Globe and Mail. I lead a team that focuses on an audience-first approach to storytelling and helps build strategies to strengthen our readership across all of our platforms.

Finding our voices as women, and turning up the volume on them, is a theme I’m drawn to again and again. Liz Hannah, who wrote The Post’s screenplay, explores the idea of the need to find your voice in this engaging interview. Her astute take is that this is something we need to do throughout our lives; it’s not a one-shot deal.

This profile of Hannah points out that women bring a female lens to creative projects, and as a result, women who’ve watched The Post find the female characters – and their experiences – highly relatable. “At its core, the film is a story of female empowerment, about a woman finding her voice, and using it to make one of the most significant journalistic decisions of the twentieth century,” writes Anne Cohen. I couldn’t agree more, and it’s perhaps most evident in the excruciating scene where a male colleague steps in ahead of Graham (played by Meryl Streep) at a high-stakes moment to say the exact words she had prepared and was just about to speak. No matter your field, your age or your rank, this is a scenario many of us have found ourselves in.

The Post is the convergence of many layers of female experiences and voices, from Hannah as screenwriter to Graham’s astonishing story, and many others, both in front of the camera and behind the scenes. Here at The Globe, we strive to amplify women’s voices in this newsletter every week. While you hear from a single female guest contributor each Saturday, there are many women working in the background on Amplify, from our content editors to our designer to the editor who manages this project. I am amazed how all of our voices are weaved and amplified in each issue.

Our collective mission with Amplify is to inspire you to continue the effort by passing on whatever has spoken to you, a single line, an individual link or the entire newsletter.

We’re in our early days, but we’ve grown at an extraordinary rate. So far, we’ve had columnist Elizabeth Renzetti on the need for more women in government, communications manager Lanna Crucefix on the way women communicate and product marketing manager Katrina Bolak on how she and her new husband manage the tricky territory of joined finances, to name a few.

Twenty-two voices in, we’ve only just begun.

What else we’re reading:

Like the rest of the country, Toronto’s van attack has left me shaken. I’m trying to make sense of this horrific tragedy and this insightful piece from Rachel Giese, who is also the author of the forthcoming Boys: What It Means to Become a Man, in today’s Globe resonates: “As we reckon with Monday’s attack, I hope we’ll have serious conversations about how to prevent troubled boys from becoming violent adults. Maybe we’ll finally address why young men have so few healthy, supportive places to express their pain, which is in part because they’ve been told their whole lives that being vulnerable, that being hurt, that not always getting exactly what you want is inconsistent with being a ‘real man,’ and so to admit weakness means admitting utter failure.”

Inspired by something in this newsletter? If so, we hope you'll amplify it by passing it on.