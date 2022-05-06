This is the weekly Amplify newsletter, where you can be inspired and challenged by the voices, opinions and insights of women at The Globe and Mail. If you’re reading this on the web or someone forwarded this e-mail newsletter to you, you can sign up for Amplify and all Globe newsletters here.

For this issue of Amplify, we asked a group of women in The Globe’s newsroom to share the best advice they ever received from their mothers. Here’s what some of them had to say:

The upside of dirt

“I’m not sure my mother ever intended this to be the piece of advice I’d value the most, but I hear myself saying it a lot: A little dirt never hurt anybody.

I remember her telling me that one day when I was a kid and something I was eating had slipped out of my fingers and landed on our kitchen floor. Other mothers might have fussed that the floorboards were filthy and full of nasty germs. Mine gave me permission to pick up that scrap of food – was it one of her Hello Dolly squares, with chocolate chips swimming in condensed milk? – and carry on as if nothing had happened.

Her words have become a metaphor of sorts for me, and I apply it often in life. Things fall on the floor. Don’t let that faze you. Pick yourself up, wipe yourself off and savour what lies ahead.”

– Carol Toller, Features Development Editor

The gift of resilience

“My mother used to often say that ‘Crying never fixed anything’ which felt like unsympathetic advice – especially to an emotional teenager. But I came to understand that she meant you should deal with a situation that is making you unhappy and not just complain about it, which was part of a body of sensible life advice that she imparted to her four children.

My mom was raised on a Saskatchewan farm in the 1930s and is practical to the core. In her philosophy, there is no value in self-pity or wallowing in emotion, and hard work is the key to everything. I admit that it took a while – and a bit of maturity – to appreciate the advice, and part of me still wishes I had grown up to have a little less practicality in my personality mix, and a little more sparkle and swagger. But I will be forever grateful to my mom for giving all of us the lifelong gift of resilience by teaching the underappreciated art of just getting on with life without a fuss.”

– Janet McFarland, Senior Editor, Report on Business

Amplify: Live, laugh, love and other lies

Amplify: Untucking the junk science behind Tucker Carlson’s testosterone claims

Nothing – good or bad – lasts forever

“My mom raised five kids, which I hilariously didn’t consider a monumental feat until I had children of my own. Thankfully, she isn’t one to dole out advice – wanted or unwanted – but she’s always said, ‘This too shall pass,’ which is a mantra I find helpful when parenthood feels particularly challenging.

She’s an empty-nester now, and likes to remind me that having young, cuddly kids is fleeting. I remind myself of that every night while I’m cuddling my six year old.”

– Lara Pingue, Assistant National Editor

When actions speak louder than words

“It was my mother’s actions, rather than her words, that taught me most about strength, resilience and independence. She became a single parent to two young girls after my father left her for my mom’s best friend, and emptied their joint bank account. My mom had literally nothing, but she never gave up on me and my sister. More importantly, she never gave up on herself. She started up her own company, which helped put food on our table and put a roof over our heads. Without any complaints, she constantly juggled work and family, while also included being a caregiver to my grandmother. Her actions not only displayed strength in my eyes – she also taught me courage. We may not see eye-to-eye on everything, and she’s still very much a ‘tiger mom’ eager to tell her 42-year-old daughter (i.e. me!) what to do in life. But I know without a doubt that I wouldn’t be who I am today if it wasn’t for her and I am eternally grateful for my mother.”

– Belinda Lloyd, Deputy Foreign Editor

Start with kindness

“My mother died when I was 14, and, although I wish I did, I don’t have any specific words of wisdom emblazoned in my mind from her. What I do count as my most valuable lesson, though, is her gentle approach to the world. She had a way of focusing on the good in people, even those who weren’t always good (including yours truly, as an unruly pre-teen). She taught me early that people are struggling with all kinds of difficult situations we may know nothing about and this meant our starting position should always be kindness. Now, those are words I do say to my kids all the time: Always start with kindness. I hope the lesson sticks with them, too.”

– Rasha Mourtada, Content Editor

The case for talking to strangers

“‘Never talk to strangers,’ is standard parenting advice. My mother went a different route. ‘Don’t be afraid to talk to strangers,’ she told me. No, she wasn’t telling me to go around trusting everyone, all the time. ‘Learn how to listen to your gut,’ was the implied lesson. Decades later, I am so happy she took this approach. If not for it, I may never have fallen in love with solo travelling, which always has me striking up conversations with random people around the globe. Many of those ‘strangers’ are now some of the most special people in my life. I have my mother – a true role model when it comes to making friends – to thank for that.”

– Domini Clark, Content Editor

Inspired by something in this newsletter? If so, we hope you’ll amplify it by passing it on. And if there’s something we should know, or feedback you’d like to share, send us an e-mail at amplify@globeandmail.com.