Ayesha Habib is a Vancouver-based writer.

All my life, I’ve been told I’m quiet. On the playground, this assessment came more in the form of direct, curious stares from my peers and the question, “do you talk?” asked over and over again. In the classroom, I was usually placed next to the rowdiest boys in the hope that my stillness would stymie their attention deficits. These days, I know the slight forward-bend-and-ear-cock from others in conversation like it’s a dance routine I’ve rehearsed since birth.

I often think of the push and pull of quiet and loud – and the swirling dynamics of gender and race within that tension. I see it all around me.

At my favourite coffee shop, I watch what seems like a first date unfold in front of me. I can hear the man from across the room. He takes up all the space with his booming voice, his flailing gesticulations. The few times the woman next to him speaks, he leans forward slightly and turns his ear toward her. “I’m sorry?” he asks, before interrupting her anyway.

For a woman, quietness comes with baggage. On one end, it makes us demure, perhaps even mysterious. On the other, meek. For South Asian women, like me, there’s something else in the mix.

In the Western world, perceptions of Asian women – a term I use to include East, South and Southeast Asian backgrounds – is often informed by model minority and docility stereotypes. The model minority myth has endured for decades, painting broad-stroke stereotypes across all Asian communities as homogenous, hardworking, studious, successful – and quiet. But when it comes specifically to Asian women, an added layer of misogyny blankets the foundation of cultural typecasting. Quietness is conflated with docility.

Apart from uncomfortable-to-watch first dates, these perceptions have also played out in the workforce, prompting writer and leadership adviser Jane Hyun to coin the term “bamboo ceiling” in 2005. A play on the glass ceiling that women face in career advancement, the bamboo ceiling recognizes the specific role that racial biases against Asians have within that realm.

While there isn’t much data on Canadian trends, racialized people are generally underrepresented in leadership and executive positions in the U.S., a trend reflected in The Globe’s Power Gap investigation on female representation among leadership positions in the workplace. In a 2022 report, Ascend Foundation, an organization that supports Asian American corporate representation, found that Asians made up 13 per cent of the U.S. professional workforce, but hold only 6 per cent of executive positions. Management consulting company McKinsey similarly found that Asian American women’s representation drops sharply at the highest rungs of seniority.

According to the data, Asian workers, particularly women, are not seen as leadership material. The problem is, even if we show qualities historically associated with leadership – assertiveness, even loudness – we are seen as hostile or bossy. In a 2018 study of 107 Asian American women, 34 per cent said they were assumed to be submissive or passive, some of whom were met with surprise or retaliation if they spoke out.

I cannot control how someone will perceive me. With every interaction with others, about a million different biases – some conscious, others not as much – factor into how we speak to each other, how we move around the invisible social nuances between us.

Often, I wonder if I’m really that quiet at all, or instead hushed by all the louder people in the room.

I used to hate being told how quiet I am, as if it’s something I hadn’t heard a thousand times before. I raged at the patronizing way others would stoop closer and ask me to repeat myself.

Now, and I’m not quite sure why, it doesn’t bother me quite so much. Perhaps it’s because with age, self-acceptance comes more naturally. Or perhaps, it’s knowing I’m not the only one.

At the coffee shop, I make a split second of eye contact with the woman being spoken over by her date. I can’t be sure, but it feels like there’s a mutual understanding between us, a telepathic eye roll.

There’s so much that can be said through quietness.

