Amplify: Why experiences make the best gifts

Every year when we sit to write letters to Santa, I ask my kids what their favourite gifts of years past are.

My son, 8, mentions “toys” in a generic sense, but when pressed for specifics will turn to a subscription to a cheese-of-the-month club. Yes, cheese-of-the-month. My brother gave it to him for his sixth birthday. It wasn’t random. My son is obsessed with food, especially cheese. The more pungent, the better. The voucher for the three-month subscription came inside a cloth cheese bag, which we continue to use. Each month, he would excitedly await its delivery. Upon arrival, we’d open the box containing three cheeses and tasting notes, and assemble them on a cutting board surrounded with crackers, sliced pear and a dollop of fig jam. We’d read the tasting notes together and then dive in. One time he drew scorecards for everyone to fill in.

My 11-year-old daughter recalls last year’s outing to an upscale Italian restaurant in downtown Toronto. The experience came thanks to a gift card from her aunt and uncle. One Friday night in January, we dropped her off and the three of them, all dressed up, hit the town and feasted on smoked burrata, calamari and “fancy pasta.” “Best meal I’ve ever had,” she said, asking if she could go back.

I’m Angela Pacienza, a managing editor at The Globe and Mail, and this year I’m encouraging everyone in my family to give the gift of experiences, big or small. We’re all time-starved – whether with work and professional events or school and extra-curricular activities – and we all crave one-on-one attention with family and friends. And yes, I also want less stuff around.

It’s probably a throwback to my childhood. My dad worked six days a week to support the family. We only saw him on Sundays when he would bring us on adventures: fishing trips, amusement parks, picnics and, best of all, out-of-the-way bakeries for fresh brioches. We had his undivided attention (no iPhones back then). I can’t remember any physical gifts he gave me as a child, but I do remember the outings.

Experiences can include anything from museum or movie passes to restaurant gift cards, tickets to sporting events and concerts, cooking classes or even vouchers for sleepovers at a favourite aunt’s house. A gourmet chocolate shop recently opened in my neighbourhood, and I think it’d be fun to get the kids $10 gift cards so we can spend an afternoon picking a couple of pieces each and then comparing tasting notes while we sip hot chocolate.

You get the idea. I give my friends and family the same. Last year, my son’s godfather received tickets to a winter craft-beer festival. He loved it. The event had been on his radar, but the threat of cold temperatures prevented him from buying the tickets. The gift gave him the nudge he needed.

I’m also trying to teach my kids about re-gifting. We went to a baby shower over the summer, and I asked each child to choose one book from their shelves plus a stuffed animal from their bin. The gifts offered both a chance to declutter and a lesson that gifts with meaning are cherished.

Now, I’m not irrational. I know kids want to unwrap packages, so I’m not going to be 100 per cent strict about this rule. Santa will bring some toys and books, and I’ll give them a few items too. But the balance will allow us some lasting memories in the making – and fewer items around the house.

I am completely obsessed with Dolly Parton’s America podcast. I can’t stop recommending it to people. Yes, it’s about Dolly and her music, but it’s also about gender politics, gay rights, migrant experiences and her overall cultural influence on America. And music. Of course the music! The first episode is called Sad Ass Songs. Need I say more?

