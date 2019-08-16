Amplify: Will I ever wear that dress that’s been sitting in my closet for weeks?

Open this photo in gallery The Globe and Mail

This is the weekly Amplify newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web or someone forwarded this e-mail newsletter to you, you can sign up for Amplify and all Globe newsletters here.

There’s a dress in my closet that stares me down every morning when I’m deciding what to wear. I bought it on a whim at a street sale; it’s satiny and dark blue, and I liked the way I felt about my hips – an often contentious area – when I first tried it on. That was a couple of weeks ago. I still haven’t worn it outside of my bedroom. Hence the stare-down and the twinge of guilt I feel every time I reach for some tried-and-true jeans instead.

My name’s Jacqueline Houston, I’m a summer content editor at The Globe. I really do want to wear this dress. But getting dressed isn’t simply about what I want to wear. As a woman stepping out my front door, there are a number of other things I need to consider first.

Story continues below advertisement

For starters, what’s available in my underwear drawer? Garden-variety undergarments won’t cut it for this dress. It requires a special-ops undercover team: strapless bra, the merest suggestion of a thong. (And if you’re wondering if the word “thong” has ever been printed in this paper, so was I; behold Jessica Goddard’s essay on her experience with panty lines, a woman’s “great aesthetic hazard.”)

I will also likely consider how well I’ve been eating lately. I know that shouldn’t matter, because I should just be striving for a healthy diet. But that’s an often coded, loaded phrase for a woman, as Jessica Knoll notes. For me, it means I drink enough water in a day, and eat leafy greens and good fats but not bad fats. I will feel more confident in this dress if I’ve been eating morally sound fats than if I’ve had Shanghai noodles for dinner three nights in a row.

Where am I going today? It can’t be work. I’m still not entirely confident on the shifting standard of a workplace-appropriate summer dress, but this number isn’t it. It’s too short, too flashy to reliably fit into the sea of khakis, jeans and button-downs of my male coworkers. It reminds me that “business casual” is complicated, as Jena McGregor and Taylor Telford report for the Washington Post.

It’s a weekend dress, I’m pretty sure. Maybe for drinks on a patio. Depending on the drink and the patio – the cinched waist isn’t the most beer friendly, and I’m skeptical about how the fabric will interact with sweaty thighs on plastic chairs.

I could wear it on a date. I would have to commit to portraying the frilly-girl-in-a-dress, rather than the cool-girl-in-jeans. If I’m still on Tinder – I share my generation’s growing fatigue with dating apps, which Gayle MacDonald documented – that first impression will also have to match the first impression I’ve already crafted through my online profile.

I also still haven’t decided if I’d feel comfortable getting home alone at night in this dress. Granted, that’s not because of a problem with the dress.

For anyone who looks in the mirror before they leave the house, deciding what to wear is rarely only a matter of personal preference. More often, it’s a negotiation between two things: On the one hand, there’s the shirt or shoes or dress that you’d maybe like to wear; on the other, there’s the personal image the place you’re headed demands – or feels like it demands – that you present. If you’ve ever accidentally worn jeans to a more business than casual event, or been that person wearing a bold yellow in a crowd of black and cream, you know that conflict between the two can be excruciating.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Gender, as it always does, complicates the calculation. I don’t know what it’s like to get dressed in the morning as a man. But I do know that as a woman, I can’t escape considering the constant, bratty companion that is body image; the ways that I may be watched, like performance art, in any given public place, and the amount and kind of space that I want to take up today.

It can be exhausting. But then I meet up with some girlfriends for drinks, or chat with my female coworkers, or have dinner with my mom, and we all made it out the front door, and I’m comforted to know I’m not alone. I’m also reminded of an outrageous, easily forgotten fact: I am still me, whatever I happen to be wearing.

So I will wear this dress some time, some place. Just maybe not today.

What else we’re reading:

Obsessively following The Handmaid’s Tale on HBO has driven me to better educate myself on Margaret Atwood, so The Blind Assassin is currently sitting on my bedside table. And this month, I can’t stop thinking about Sarah Howe, a 19th-century woman who ran a successful Ponzi scheme 40 years before the scam’s namesake even came around – Rose Eveleth’s “The No. 1 Ladies’ Defrauding Agency” is a fascinating piece on how we conceptualize female fraudsters, “equity in the scamming space” and a bit of banking regulation history to boot.

Inspired by something in this newsletter? If so, we hope you’ll amplify it by passing it on. And if there’s something we should know, or feedback you’d like to share, send us an e-mail at amplify@globeandmail.com.