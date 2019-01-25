Amplify: Women in economics are finally getting their moment

This is the weekly Amplify newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web or someone forwarded this e-mail newsletter to you, you can sign up for Amplify and all Globe newsletters here.

When this newsletter was getting started a little over a year ago, I was eager to contribute. One particular area I wanted to explore was the hurdles faced by women in economics. It’s a famously male-dominated field, whether at banks and think tanks or in government and academia, and the consequences of that fact are too-little discussed. As the dialogue about women at work opened up in the wake of the wider #MeToo movement, the moment seemed right.

I’m Kate Hopwood, an editor with The Globe’s Report on Business section. Last year, I had hoped to find a way to connect a business or economic perspective with the wider Amplify audience. But as you’ll know if you are a regular reader, I ended up going in a different direction.

The reason, in part, was that the moment apparently wasn’t right. Though in-depth cultural conversations had begun about what women face at work, I realized that the field of economics wasn’t part of the first wave of coverage. It seemed fair, given how many stories there have been waiting for a chance to be told. But it also seemed inevitable that we would get to it eventually, and I was willing to wait.

That’s why I was thrilled earlier this month to see a New York Times story, “Female economists push their field toward a #MeToo reckoning,” addressing this specific issue. Finally! I thought to myself when I saw the headline. It’s time.

The story covered a recent meeting of the American Economic Association, one of the world’s biggest gatherings of economists, where women in the field came together to voice their discontent. They described years of harassment and bullying, finally providing a newsy opportunity for journalists to engage with the topic. The Wall Street Journal, which had some thoughtful coverage of women in the workplace last year, also had a piece examining the conversations at the AEA conference.

The conversation followed news in December that Harvard University was investigating allegations of harassment against professor Roland Fryer Jr., who had been a rising star in the economic world.

Globe contributor Lisa Kramer, who was an attendee at the same conference, cut to the heart of the problem in a recent column, arguing that a lack of diversity within the profession inevitably leads to a lack of diversity in opinions. Economics has traditionally been seen as a quantitative way to explain the world, using statistics and other modelling that makes it closer to a hard science than a social science. But these traditional economic models have built-in biases, and the act of questioning them can create significant tension.

That lack of diversity extends beyond gender balance, of course, as pointed out in this piece from Quartz, which was published about a month before the AEA conference. In one example, the regional Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond sought to widen the field of candidates for the post of president in 2017, but the search yielded “minimal direct results,” a half-hearted explanation that brings to mind the “binders full of women” controversy from a few years back.

For a field that is so vital to public policy decisions, an institutional reluctance to explore new or divergent ideas is troubling. The Economist had an excellent article in 2017 that explains what economics is missing by a lack of engagement with other ideas – “The profession’s problem with women could be a problem with economics itself.”

There is perhaps some change afoot. Along the examination of diversity in the profession, Quartz had stories about new schools of thought and attempts to modernize economic models in its series Remaking Economics.

None of this is to suggest there aren’t powerful and successful women in the economics world. Janet Yellen made history as the first woman to helm the Fed – and forced us all to engage with questions of gender when she stated her preference for the title “chair” rather than “chairwoman.” Christine Lagarde, the head of the International Monetary Fund, has consistently been named among top global influencers since taking the post in 2011.

Closer to home, there’s senior deputy Bank of Canada governor Carolyn Wilkins, who has made a name for herself as the central bank’s No. 2. Though her name appears in news stories quite often, the best profile of her I could find – and it is a good read – is a four-year-old piece from her alma mater, Wilfrid Laurier University.

Economically speaking, there’s plenty to be done. I’m just glad we are finally ready to talk about it.

What else we’re reading:

I came across this story in Bustle recently, which discusses the role fan fiction writing has in developing writers. The fact that fanfic could have any role in professional writing is a bit of a disruptive thought, and the piece examines why that is so.

I don’t have any experience in reading or writing fanfic, but I find it a really interesting space because the way it’s perceived popularly says a lot about cultural taste-making and power relationships. Who is it that decides if something is “good enough” or “real enough,” and what types of people are being pushed into telling their stories in a different way? The podcast Imaginary Worlds, which explores storytelling in sci-fi and fantasy, had two episodes (here and here) about fan fiction that put a great deal of thought into those questions.

