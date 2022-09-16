This is the weekly Amplify newsletter, where you can be inspired and challenged by the voices, opinions and insights of women at The Globe and Mail.

Rasha Mourtada is an editor at The Globe and Mail.

I realized recently that I’ve been getting parenting inspiration from the strangest place: my exercise bike.

I was part of the hordes to buy a Peloton in the earlier days of the pandemic. And I’m happy to report it has accomplished what I thought no piece of equipment, program or hot instructor ever could: getting me to exercise, and regularly. My only regret? Not buying it sooner.

It turns out my Peloton isn’t just good at getting me to break a sweat (or, if I’m being honest, getting me to sweat profusely). Recently, it dawned on me that I’ve been recycling my instructors’ motivational phrases on my nine- and six-year-old sons. All. The. Time.

There are moments as a parent when you have no idea how to get through to your kids as they’re struggling with something. But Emma Lovewell, Ally Love and Ben Alldis (to name a few of the impossibly attractive, infinitely wise instructors) have helped put the words right in my mouth, with phrases like “You can do hard things!” (Emma), “Not because you want to but because you can!” (Ally) and “You didn’t get this far only to get this far!” (Ben).

Most parents will relate to the maddening phenomenon of kids wanting to try every activity known to man (boxing, skateboarding, karate, tennis, skating, you name it) – only to decide they want to quit when they realize they aren’t actually going to do a triple Salchow their first time on the ice.

This is a roadblock I face with almost every new thing my kids learn, from tying their shoes to reading to a new sport. They are bursting with excitement to start, realize they’re not instantly perfect at it, and that it is, in fact, hard and uncomfortable and frustrating at first, and immediately don’t want to do it any more.

Hmmmm. Kind of like me on hill No. 4 of a 30-minute ride with Denis Morton. That’s when he’ll say a phrase like: “It’s not supposed to be easy.” Sure, sometimes I just roll my eyes, if I can even muster that much energy. But you know what? It actually keeps me moving. What he’s really getting at is that pushing up that hideous hill is meant to be uncomfortable – it’s uncomfortable for him (fitness god that he is), too! And it’s exactly what’s going to make me stronger.

This is the precise sentiment my nine-year-old needs to hear when he’s about to move up a level in boxing but is nervous about it inevitably becoming more difficult. (And, yes, you bet I was met with an eye roll when I trotted that phrase out!)

Another favourite: “You don’t have to, you get to,” from Alex Toussaint. That line might be a real groaner, but I am constantly trying to get across to my kids that they are incredibly privileged to be able to do extracurricular activities, to learn new and interesting things, and to actually have an instructor or teacher who knows what they’re doing. I think it’s finally starting to click with my older kid, who shows more and more gratitude every day for all kinds of things.

Then there’s this from Robin Arzon: “Success is not supposed to be linear.” Okay, Robin, sometimes you go a little too far with the motivational speak, even for me, but I can’t argue with that one. And clearly, it applies to way more than my time on the bike.

I give this one my own spin when it comes to my kids. For example, when my six-year-old scored three times at one soccer game, and then zilch the next, I said: “You’re still learning skills and getting better with every game, even if your goals aren’t always successful.”

The thing is, none of these phrases are original. We’ve all heard them a million times, in a million different ways. But now, I actually keep my ears open when I’m on the bike for sayings I can file away for later use with my boys. (Can’t wait to find a way to use this gem from diehard Britney Spears fan Cody Rigsby: “If Britney can get through 2007, you can get up this hill!”)

I’ll close with this to-the-point line from Jenn Sherman. She’s one tough instructor and minces no words when she says “Just do it!” (except she includes a choice expletive). Admittedly, when I’m asking my kids to brush their teeth for the seventh time, this is one I might just say in my head (with the expletive).

What else we’re thinking about:

I just binged three seasons of the delightful Netflix show Never Have I Ever and I wish I could go back and watch it all again for the first time. Co-created by Mindy Kaling, the coming-of-age dramedy follows the hilarious trials and tribulations of Devi Vishwakumar (played brilliantly by the Canadian Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), who is 15 when the series begins and has just lost her father to a sudden heart attack. From there, the story (mostly) gets a lot lighter. You’ll find yourself desperately rooting for Devi, despite all her shortcomings, her overprotective mother, her polar-opposite love interests and her zany best friends. Yes, it’s about teenagers, but this charming show gave me all the feels, in the best way. Bring on season 4.

