 Skip to main content

Canada Amtrak train heading to New York from Montreal disabled by separating cars

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Amtrak train heading to New York from Montreal disabled by separating cars

NEW YORK
The Associated Press
Comments

A New York City-bound Amtrak train out of Montreal became disabled the night before American Thanksgiving — one of the busiest travel days of the year — when two of its cars separated.

There were no reports of injuries among the 287 passengers and crew, though it wasn’t clear what caused the problem.

Open this photo in gallery

In this photo provided by Chuck Reeves, passengers wait as they're transferred to another train after two cars were separated outside of Ravena, N.Y., on Nov. 21, 2018.

Chuck Reeves/The Canadian Press

Train 68 — called the Adirondack — was heading from Montreal when the train experienced what Amtrak called a “mechanical issue” near Albany, N.Y., just before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Chuck Reeves, a New York software engineer, was on his way to his parents’ home on Long Island for Thanksgiving and had boarded the first car behind the locomotive in Albany.

Shortly after the train pulled away, he said he and other passengers heard a pop and a hiss, smelled electrical burning and felt a rush of cold air before noticing the separation.

Some crying children were comforted by their parents, Reeves said, but for the most part no one panicked and a state trooper soon boarded to make sure everyone was safe.

“Everyone started turning around,” he said, only to see there was no more train behind them.

The train soon slowed to a stop, and a conductor left the detached cars behind and boarded his car.

Another train was brought in to take passengers on the rest of their journey.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
A debate on an old drug’s new halo status with Dr. David Magee, Dr. Eileen Denovan-Wright, and Sara Whynot, moderated by Atlantic Bureau Chief, Jessica Leeder. Dec 5, Halifax, NS
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
GLOBE AND MAIL EVENT
Seine River Cruise — July 2019
The Globe and Mail and Scenic Luxury Cruises invite you on a luxurious and exclusive 11-day cruise from Paris to Normandy.
Seine River Cruise — July 2019